Talk about a potty break. Sharon Osbourne opened up about pooping in Ozzy Osbourne's marijuana.

During a vacation, the host and wife of Ozzy revealed on The Osbournes Podcast what exactly happened in this, well, stinky moment, according to PEOPLE.

Sharon Osbourne pooped in Ozzy's marijuana while on vacation

It was apparently done to prevent the Prince of Darkness from lighting up while on vacation.

“I found [Ozzy's marijuana]. I came to Mom, showed it to her, and then she's like, ‘Kelly, do you need to go to the toilet?' And I said, ‘No, I'm not doing this again for you. I'm not going to s— in Dad's drugs,” Kelly Osbourne, the daughter of Sharon and Ozzy, said.

The daughter went on to add that Sharon then crapped on it and “zipped it back up again and put it back.” She added, “When he found out, he went nuts and chased us down the hallway.”

Jack Osbourne, the son of the rock couple, said, “He went so f—ing nuts and nearly knocked a door off a hinge at this hotel we were in.” He said, “The funny thing was, as an adult, it wasn't like it was 10 pounds of the most expensive weed.

Kelly added, “It was dirt weed. It had seeds in it.”

There was a similar prevention method when it came to Ozzy's drinking. Sharon revealed, “He wouldn't stop drinking one time. He was drinking brandy, and I just got the bottle and rubbed it around my ass.”

It sounds like Sharon Osbourne has what it takes to get Ozzy to stop a few things when needed. That doesn't sound too crappy.