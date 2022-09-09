We’re four episodes into She-Hulk: Attorney at Law, which has given fans enough time to get used to Marvel’s latest heroine. During that time, we’ve learned how Jennifer Walters obtained her powers, the bad guys she’s going up against, and how she manages to balance her personal life amidst all of these new changes. As these things are happening, every installment is filled to the brim with tons of hidden trivia and fun details. We take a look below at the best She-Hulk episode 4 easter eggs and what they really mean.

She-Hulk episode 4 easter eggs

7. Donny Blaze

Episode 4 starts with a subpar magic show filled with an audience bored to death. The magician in question is one named Donny Blaze, which sounds very similar to one of Marvel’s most popular characters – Ghost Rider.

Making his debut in 1972, Johnny Blaze is the most well-known character to become Ghost Rider, Marvel’s very own Spirit of Vengeance. It isn’t known yet whether Donny is related to him or not. In any case, this is a fun way for more casual fans to become slowly initiated to Johhny Blaze, especially if he does make his way to the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

I wonder if Donny Blaze has a younger brother who likes motorcycles 🤔 #SheHulk pic.twitter.com/EuvdTh9ymb — James (@jamesverse_) September 8, 2022

Apart from having an almost-similar name to Johnny Blaze, Donny was revealed to have been a former student at Kamar Taj. This explains his familiarity with using a Sling Ring, a mystical device first introduced in Doctor Strange. Furthermore, Donny can be seen wearing a silver necklace that resembles Khonshu. Introduced back in Moon Knight, this Egyptian god served as the source of Marc Spector’s powers and his Fist of Vengeance against evil.

6. Wongers

For the second time in just around a month, Wong appears again in this episode of She-Hulk. This time, though, it’s the Sorcerer Supreme who needs Jennifer’s help against Donny’s self-serving use of the Mystic Arts.

As his arc in this episode goes on, MCU fans are treated to several easter eggs about Wong. First off, he’s a fan of popular shows, such as The Sopranos and This Is Us. Second, he mentions the Book of Vishanti when speaking to Jennifer about his issues against Donny. It should be remembered that the Book of Vishanti is one of the most powerful magical tools in the Marvel Universe and was recently destroyed in Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness.

Last, and definitely the funniest, is Wong’s new nickname given to him by Madisynn – Wongers. As the Sorcerer Supreme’s profile in the MCU is elevated, it’s expected that this nickname is going to be mentioned at some point due to the sheer absurdity of how it was given by a party girl.

5. Twitter Armor

After introducing Donny Blaze, the episode cuts back to Jennifer breaking the Fourth Wall again by talking to the audience. She starts off by saying that Wong is in the episode again and everyone loves him. Due to having the Sorcerer Supreme again, the show itself will have “Twitter Armor for a week.” This is a brilliant way to call out critics of the series and all the negative comments being thrown against it.

4. Mephisto

Ever since WandaVision, fans have been scouring every Marvel release for clues about Mephisto. This particular episode of She-Hulk is no different as several details have come out that seem to allude to this character.

So nobody talking about how madisynn just signed her soul to mephisto in #SheHulk 😭 pic.twitter.com/pjyNBaE8cc — Matty McFly She-hulk era (@MoonstarGarth) September 8, 2022

Back when Donny sent Madisynn, a party girl watching the said magician’s show, inside a portal he conjured, a hellish dimension can be briefly seen. Wong questions her about what happened. Madisynn then explains that she went to another dimension and gave a goat-like demon several drops of her blood. Later on, she would mention this anecdote in court and a visual graphic of the said goat demon can be seen as the end credits are playing.

3. A nod to different She-Hulk writers

At some point during She-Hulk episode 4, Jennifer is seen browsing through her to-do list. While these tasks may seem mundane at first, there are several shoutouts to those who wrote She-Hulk in the comics. Some of these are Compile depositions for Lee v Byrne, and File discovery request for Kraft v Soule.

Before @eavoss and @ryanarey do it (cos I expect they both will…) She-Hulk's to do list… pic.twitter.com/jkVzSnVtQm — KP Kev the Poet & teacher ☥ॐ ཨོཾ☯️💜☯️ཨོཾ ॐ☥ (@kevthepoet) September 8, 2022

The first one involves Stan Lee and John Bryne, the writer and artist respectively for The Sensational She-Hulk comics that ran from 1989 to 1994. The second one alludes to David Anthony Kraft, who wrote Savage She-Hulk from 1980 to 1982, and Charles Soule, the She-Hulk Volume 3 writer from 2014 to 2015. It should be noted too that Soule is a lawyer too, much like Jennifer herself in the MCU and in the comics.

2. The Book of Vishanti

Back in Jennifer’s office, Wong is trying to explain the significance of the Mystic Arts and how Donny is abusing them for his own gain. Jennifer mentions that it might be hard to build a case against him since the court might find it hard to comprehend magic.

In this exchange, Jennifer says that this case should be done by the book. Wong mistakenly believes that she is referring to the Book of Vishanti as Jennifer corrects him by saying the book of American laws. In Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness and the comics, the Book of Vishanti is an object of immense power that contains various spells to keep evil at bay.

1. She-Hulk episode 4 post-credits scene

As the episode ends with Titania suing Jennifer for using the She-Hulk name, fans are treated to another post-credits scene. This one, in particular, has Madisynn and Wongers back together in the latter’s place, watching an episode of This Is Us. Wong’s new friend asks the Sorcerer Supreme a couple of questions, mainly about his favorite alcoholic drinks. Wong mentions that tried vodka and yak milk, and he has some left from a wedding.

Madisynn and Wong is the ship that we didn't know we neede… bluhing wong is the best wong😍😂 #SheHulk #SheHulkAttorneyAtLaw #shulkie pic.twitter.com/Ql83GUV3Iz — Ravi Ahuja (@RaviAhuja20) September 8, 2022

Although the said event wasn’t specified, the wedding mentioned by Wong could have been Christine Palmer’s during the start of Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness. This can work out as this wedding was just shown a couple of months ago in theaters. In any case, this post-credits scene, and every other item here that has an easter egg just makes this week’s episode of She-Hulk more enjoyable for Marvel fans.