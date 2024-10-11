The Big 12 Conference is up for grabs with plenty of teams battling for the top spot. One of the biggest games of the weekend in college football is the showdown between Kansas State and Colorado in Boulder.

The Colorado football team is coming off a bye, and Deion Sanders stressed a stern message so the Buffaloes will not get too comfortable despite a 4-1 record. With Travis Hunter firmly in the Heisman Trophy, he could be in line for a massive game against the Wildcats.

Shilo Sanders is set to return for Colorado in a big boost for the defense, and Coach Prime's other son, Shedeur, is having another huge season at the quarterback position.

Ahead of the contest, here are some bold predictions for Shedeur Sanders as he hopes to keep the strong season coming.

Shedeur Sanders throws and runs for a touchdown

Sanders has thrown for 1,630 yards with 14 touchdowns and three interceptions this season. However, he has rushed for only one score all year long. A lot of that has to do with the success of the passing game and Travis Hunter being a huge target in all aspects of the offensive game plan.

In the game against Baylor, that was the only time when Sanders rushed and threw for a touchdown in the same game. However, with this game likely to be a shootout, Sanders could very easily throw and rush for a score.

Shedeur Sanders throws at least three touchdowns and connects with Travis Hunter on a pair

The Hunter-Sanders duo has been one of the best in the country by far. Hunter leads Colorado in receptions with 46, twice as much as Jimmy Horn Jr. who is next in line. Hunter also has 561 yards and six scores, both of which are team-highs.

It is no secret that Sanders is constantly looking for Hunter on a regular basis, and up until now, it has paid dividends. Kansas State has a lot of players to worry about on the Colorado offense, and up until now, nobody has really been able to stop the Hunter-Sanders pairing.

Hunter should have 7-plus catches for more than 100 yards and a pair of touchdowns.

Colorado wins in a shootout

Sanders is the key to the offensive success of Colorado. However, Kansas State is averaging 31.4 PPG this year and they just put up 42 in a win over Oklahoma State at the end of September.

Colorado averages 31 PPG and they put up 48 against UCF on the same weekend as Kansas State.

So, we can expect a high-scoring game with both offense putting up lots of points. I'll take Colorado beating Kansas State 48-45 in a thriller with Shedeur Sanders throwing for 300-plus yards and four touchdowns in this one.