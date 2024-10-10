ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

It is time to continue our college football odds series with a Kansas State-Colorado prediction and pick. Find out how to watch Kansas State-Colorado.

The Colorado Buffaloes have been fortunate this season, but they have very definitely been better than expected as well. The Buffs' good fortune emerged in their win over Baylor. Colorado trailed in the final seconds of regulation but was able to complete a Hail Mary touchdown pass against a disorganized Baylor defense. The Buffs sent the game into overtime and won, and that's why they're 4-1 entering this game instead of being 3-2. Colorado is unbeaten in the Big 12, one of five teams in the conference without a loss in league play. It took something very lucky for that to happen.

However, CU followed that Baylor escape with a 48-21 win at UCF. That was an eye-opening statement, a game which showed the Buffaloes at their best. It could be that this team was vastly underrated and not given nearly enough credit. It could be that Colorado is finding ways to play better, more seamless, more complementary football, and that CU is gaining real momentum from its victories in recent weeks. It could be that Colorado might be able to become a seven- or eight-win team, which would be a very impressive accomplishment given the limitations this roster appeared to have in September, when Nebraska shut down the CU offense and dominated in the trenches. Deion Sanders might have a team which is for real, and it represents a fascinating plot point in this college football season.

That's what makes this game against the Kansas State Wildcats so compelling. If Colorado can beat KSU, the Buffaloes are going to turn some heads and win fresh respect in the Big 12 and across the country. If, however, KSU comes into Boulder and handles the Buffs without too much of a problem, we are going to realize this team always had a relatively low ceiling and will be unlikely to thrive in the second half of the season. It's an enormous pivot-point game for Colorado. The season is likely to be shaped by the outcome of this Week 7 battle.

Here are the Kansas State-Colorado College Football odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

College Football Odds: Kansas State-Colorado Odds

Kansas State: -4.5 (-110)

Moneyline: -184

Colorado: +4.5 (-110)

Moneyline: +152

Over: 56.5 (-115)

Under: 56.5 (-105)

How to Watch Kansas State vs Colorado

Time: 10:15 p.m. ET/7:15 p.m. PT

TV: ESPN, ESPN Plus

Stream: fuboTV (Free Trial)

Why Kansas State Could Cover The Spread/Win

Kansas State is a better team than Colorado. Like the Nebraska team which physically subdued CU, Kansas State is stronger and tougher in the trenches. Chris Klieman is one of the better coaches in the country. He should have his team prepared for Colorado. Kansas State should win as long as it doesn't commit huge game-changing mistakes. KSU should be able to wear down Colorado over the course of 60 minutes. It might give up some big plays but should be able to own the line of scrimmage in the second half and leave CU exhausted in the fourth quarter.

Why Colorado Could Cover The Spread/Win

The Kansas State team coming to Boulder for a Big 12 night game did not handle a raucous road environment a few weeks ago at BYU. Kansas State physically controlled that BYU game in the first 15 to 20 minutes but did not finish drives. Then KSU began making very big mistakes which led to lots of BYU points. Kansas State has to prove it can handle a tough road environment at night. The Wildcats deserve skepticism, and that's why CU can cover the spread.

Final Kansas State-Colorado Prediction & Pick

We think Kansas State is significantly better than Colorado and should win comfortably. Take KSU.

Final Kansas State-Colorado Prediction & Pick: Kansas State -4.5