Travis Hunter's fiancée Leanna Lenee is speaking out amid claims that her fiancé was not her “type” at first.

In a TikTok video uploaded on Monday, Dec. 16, Lenee explained why she decided to ignore Hunter when he reached out to her. She explained that “attractiveness” was not the reason despite saying he wasn't her “type.”

“That is not true at all. The real reason [is] because he DMed me when he had a girlfriend,” Lenee says in the video.

Lenee explained that she went to check out his profile and that his then-girlfriend was tagged in his social media bio and decided to not put herself in that situation.

“I exited the message and he sat there until he was single. I don't do home-wrecking, I'm not a sidepiece, I don't stand for any of those things. I support women, so I would never do that to another woman 'cause I would never want it done to me,” she explained.

Lenee shared that she has dated White, Black and Latin men in the past proving she doesn't have a type she is drawn to.

“I don't have a physical type. Period,” she continued. “No two men that I've previously dated look the same.”

She said that it's beyond how the men look but she values “who they are as a person. How they honor God and how they treat the people around them.”

She added that age and Hunter's infidelity played a part in why she hesitated to be in a relationship with him.

“So when I said he wasn't my type, I meant because he was younger than me. I never dated anybody younger than me, and he had cheated on his girlfriend,” she added. “I don't know if your type is cheater but mine isn't. So no, he wasn't my type at first off of those two things.”

Lenee also shared that she asked Hunter before sharing this information online.

Travis Hunter comes to his fiancée Leanna Lenee's defense

Hunter also came to her defense on the matter when she went viral earlier this week when fans believed she had an attitude while he was taking photos with admirers. The Heisman winner took to social media to bring doubt to the haters.

“I know what I got. I know my girl. My girl's been with me for five years. Y'all are just now starting to talk about me and just now starting to be with me. Come on, man.”

He added, “Y'all hate on me and then y’all go hate on my girl. I feel the same pain that she feel. We're unseperable [sic], we’re with each other. If she hurting, of course I'm going to be hurting.”

Hunter won the coveted Heisman trophy over the weekend when he went viral for his emotional speech and his shoutout to rapper Lil Wayne who was in the audience for the event.