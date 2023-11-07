Sherly Crow is a fan of Olivia Rodrigo. After sharing the stage at the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame ceremony, Crow gave Rodrigo sound advice.

Grammy-winning singer Sheryl Crow has been generously offering advice and support to rising star Olivia Rodrigo. The two musicians recently shared the stage at the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame induction ceremony, where Crow imparted some valuable wisdom to the young artist, Entertainment Weekly reports.

Crow disclosed to Entertainment Tonight her counsel for Rodrigo, encouraging her to document her experiences daily. “If you can, just write down one sentence every day of what happened during that day, because you will someday look back [at] this, and try to remember all the things,” she advised. Another crucial piece of guidance she offered was to focus on the work and steer clear of the noise surrounding the industry. “The other thing [I told Rodrigo] is to just stay in the work and stay out of the chatter,” Crow emphasized.

Their joint performance at the ceremony included a rendition of Crow's 1996 hit “If It Makes You Happy,” a song they previously performed together at Nashville's Bluebird Cafe in September. Crow praised Rodrigo's latest album, Guts, and commended her for successfully navigating the challenges of producing a sophomore record.

In addition to her collaboration with Olivia Rodrigo, Crow delivered an electrifying performance of her own hits at the ceremony. She teamed up with legendary musicians like Peter Frampton, Stevie Nicks, and Willie Nelson, among others, to entertain the audience with an array of classic tunes.

The genuine camaraderie between the seasoned artist and the burgeoning sensation highlighted the importance of mentorship and support in the music industry, showcasing how seasoned musicians like Crow continue to uplift and guide the next generation of talent.