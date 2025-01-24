Shortstop continues to be one of the most competitive positions in MLB, as young stars like Bobby Witt Jr., Gunnar Henderson and Elly De La Cruz inject a new and powerful dose of enthusiasm into their respective fan bases. Veterans Corey Seager, Francisco Lindor and Carlos Correa are still doing their part to elevate the group as well. And future Hall of Famer Mookie Betts is the wild card who brings even more electricity to the middle infield.

When taking all of that into consideration, it is clear that constructing a list of the 10 best shortstops is quite a demanding chore. MLB Network unveils annual rankings for each position, using a data-based system called “The Shredder” to supposedly determine the most rational order for the upcoming season. The latest calculations are drawing the ire of players and fans alike, as the battle between man and machines rages on.

Before diving deeper into the list and people's fiery reactions, it is important to note that The Shredder collects information from the last two seasons when assessing the pool of players, so this is not simply a 2024 rating assignment. But the placement of some shortstops is worth debating nonetheless.

“Has anyone ever seen The Shredder and the guy who didn’t vote for Ichiro in the same room?” Athletics slugger Brent Rooker posted on X, poking fun at the lone writer who did not cast a Hall of Fame ballot for Seattle Mariners legend Ichiro Suzuki (only voted for Chase Utley).

Fans fight for Royals cornerstone Bobby Witt Jr.

There are multiple slots the public is contending, but the most controversial aspect of this list is Witt's No. 4 ranking. The 24-year-old enjoyed one of the most well-rounded seasons in recent history (Ronald Acuna Jr.'s 2023 MVP campaign also comes to mind). He totaled 211 hits, 11 of which were triples, smashed 32 home runs, produced a sterling .332/.389/.588/.977 slash line and stole 31 bases in 2024. Witt claimed a batting title, Gold Glove and Silver Slugger en route to a runner-up MVP finish.

Naturally, many people assumed he would occupy the No. 1 spot on MLB Network's top-10. “Alright someone was drunk when they made this list,” @Bfulk_10 posted. “Bobby just finished second in all of baseball in WAR and MVP voting, how in the hell is he 4th on this list.”

“How Witt isn’t at least 2 is criminal,” @thegeneralsordi opined. “Dude is one of the top 10 position players in the game.”

When focusing on 2023 production, one can possibly make a respectable case for any of the top four guys. Witt's offensive balance and consistency should theoretically vault him above the others, but the advanced metrics do not paint the same picture. Specifically, his 2023 defense is likely why “The Shredder” harshly penalized the face of the Royals.

Despite marking incredibly well in outs above average (measures how many outs a player has saved), he accumulated -6 defensive runs saved, per Fangraphs. The output was far below that of the men who placed above him. Clearly, MLB Network's data-driven system puts significant stock in DRS. Though, one can rebuke the findings by emphasizing the monumental leap Bobby Witt Jr. took as a fielder last season.

Considering he has improved in every area, should the Shredder not adjust its projections and logically label the former No. 2 overall draft pick as the best shortstop in the game today? This question must be thoroughly pondered before next year's list is assembled.

Other points of contention

There are also some gripes centering around Mookie Betts' No. 5 standing. It is obvious, however, that his defense at short, which is minimal and mediocre to this point, is why he does not have a shot at the top slot. Beyond the players who were granted entry into the official rankings, a former All-Star takes issue with an omission.

“Wtf??” New York Yankees third baseman Jazz Chisholm Jr. commented, ostensibly voicing his support for teammate Anthony Volpe. The 23-year-old won a Gold Glove in 2023 and was a finalist for the honor again in 2024, excelling in an integral area. His poor .657 OPS ruined his hopes of sneaking onto the list, however. If Volpe can stretch his promising playoff numbers into a regular season sample-size, he will grab The Shredder's attention.

Fans will soon forget all about MLB Network's list, but do not be surprised if the shortstops themselves use it as extra inspiration for 2025. This will definitely be fun to revisit in a year's time.