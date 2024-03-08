The FX limited series “Shōgun” has emerged as a global streaming sensation, captivating audiences worldwide with its richly detailed depiction of 17th century feudal Japan, per Comicbook. With its first episode garnering a staggering 9 million streaming views globally, surpassing the latest season premieres of popular shows like “The Bear” and “Fargo,” “Shōgun” has been hailed as one of the most acclaimed new TV series of 2024. Critics and fans alike have lauded its cultural accuracy and immersive world-building, drawing comparisons to the epic drama of HBO's “Game of Thrones.”
However, despite its immense success and critical acclaim, the prospects for a second season of “Shōgun” appear bleak. Showrunners Rachel Kondo and Justin Marks have made it clear that the series was always intended to be a limited event, covering the events of James Clavell's original novel in its entirety across its 10-episode run. While the show continues to generate buzz and attract viewers, Kondo and Marks have emphasized that there are no plans for a continuation beyond the initial season.
In an interview with THR, Marks explained, “We took the story to the end of the book and put a period at the end of that sentence. We love how the book ends, and we ended in exactly that place.” He expressed some disappointment with the decision, noting the extensive effort that went into pre-production and filming, including the creation of a detailed production manual.
Reflecting on the situation, Marks lamented, “It's a bummer… You build a whole factory, and it only pumps out 10 cars and closes up shop.” Despite the disappointment, he remains hopeful that the knowledge and resources invested in the production of “Shōgun” may prove useful in future endeavors.