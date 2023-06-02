The Houston Astros host the Los Angeles Angels for an AL West battle! Shohei Ohtani and Jose Altuve are featured in this same-game parlay brought to you by Ben Verlander and FanDuel.

The Angels are (30-28) on the season which has them 4th in the competitive division. The Astros are only four games ahead at (33-23).

Ohtani starts tonight for the Halos. The AL MVP favorite is (5-1) with a 2.91 ERA in 65 innings pitched. He also has 90 strikeouts and a WHIP of 0.95. The right-hander has four straight quality starts and allowed just two runs in his last two starts combined.

Here are the same-game parlay odds for Angels-Astros

Angels cover +1.5 Run Line

Over 7.5 Runs

Shohei Ohtani 7+ Strikeouts

Jose Altuve To Record A Hit

Same-Game Parlay Odds: +545 (subject to change)

The strikeout numbers are what really show how elite Ohtani is on the mound. The movement on his pitches makes it very tough for opposing hitters to get any sense of timing down. He finished with 10 strikeouts in the loss to the Miami Marlins in his last start, even though he allowed just one run. Before that, he K'd up nine against the Minnesota Twins.

The task tonight is for Ohtani to record just seven strikeouts. That will be tough, as this Astros lineup comes to play each and every night. However, in his last start against the Astros, he rung up seven in as many innings.

The Angels and Astros combined for seven runs last night. With two of the best starters on the mound, hitting the over at 7.5 will not be easy.

Last but not least, the former WS champion needs to record at least one hit. It may or may not come against Ohtani, however, Altuve has a career .292 batting average with seven hits and two doubles against the former MVP.