Shohei Ohtani continues to defy expectations with incredible numbers at both the plate and on the mound for the Los Angeles Angels. This tweet from a New York Mets fan from over ten years ago will have every other Mets fan screaming at the top of their lungs, via Bleacher Report.

This fan tweeted at the Mets GM to sign Ohtani in 2012 🤯 He wasn't signed by an MLB team until 2017. (via @draftniks) pic.twitter.com/ttee2BnLQN — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) June 28, 2023

This fan is tweeting at former Mets general manager Sandy Alderson to sign Shohei Ohtani out of Japan when he is just 18-years-old. If Alderson had taken the advice from this fan, then the best player in baseball would be on the Mets right now.

Ohtani is playing like a man amongst boys, leading the league in home runs and RBIs while simultaneously dominating at the mound. There is a chance he wins both the AL MVP award and the AL CY Young award this season, with either being incredible on its own.

While Shohei Ohtani dominates on both sides of the diamond, the Angels are having their best season ever since his arrival from Japan. They currently sit at 44-37 and second place in the AL West, within striking distance of the Texas Rangers at 48-31. Only five games back and with plenty of season left, the Angels could find themselves in first place when October rolls around.

Meanwhile, the Mets are really struggling this year and could really use a player like Shohei Ohtani. It would be a whole different ball club if Ohtani was on the Mets, but unfortunately for New York, is looks like another failed campaign is underway at Citi Field.