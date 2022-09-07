Shooting at Florida youth football game injures four people

Four individuals reportedly sustained non-fatal injuries following a shooting at Florida youth football game. The shocking incident transpired on Sunday evening when a masked man started firing shots during the game, which led to chaotic scenes on the field.

According to a report by Selim Algar of the New York Post, the assailant fired multiple rounds during a football game in Lauderdale Lakes. Both players and fans took cover and ran for their lives as the shooter fired his shots.

Two juveniles and two adults, all males, suffered non-life threatening injuries, officials said. Three gunshot victims were discovered at the scene. The fourth victim emerged late Monday.

A video of the immediate aftermath of the Florida youth game shooting is currently making its rounds on social media. In it, you can clearly see and hear the panic from the folks that were in the venue:

Participants of the game were kids of all ages, and this harrowing incident has unsurprisingly left quite a disturbing impact on them:

“The kids were still traumatized. As of today, they were crying,” attendee Delvin King said on Monday, according to Local 10. “One parent even said she is teaching her son that ‘When you hear gunfire at a game, this is what you do, this is how you drop down on the field’

“That’s sad that your six-year-old, your seven-year-old, your 10-year-old has to learn how to do these things in order to survive.”

This is a developing story and no other information has been made available, particularly with regard to the suspect.