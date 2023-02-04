If the games from last week is not enough for you, then check out this week’s list of short video games you can binge and finish in a weekend. Be careful though as there might be some slight spoilers in this article.

Dishonored 2

Release Date: November 11, 2016

Developed by: Arkane Studios

Published by: Bethesda Softworks

Time to beat: 12.5 hours (Main Story)

Dishonored 2 is the sequel to Dishonored, which we actually featured in one of our older lists. It is also the longest game in this list of short video games to binge this weekend. It is available on PlayStation 4, Xbox One and Series X|S, as well as PC on Steam and the Epic Games Store. Like its predecessor, it is a first-person stealth game. Unlike its predecessor, however, you get to pick between one of two characters. You can either play as Corvo Attano, the protagonist of the first game, or as Emily Kaldwin, the girl you had to rescue in the previous game. Picking Corvo gives players access to the powers they may be used to from the previous game. If you decide to play as Emily, on the other hand, you’ll be able to get access to new powers. Each of the players has a different playstyle, so pick whichever character matches yours. Personally, though, I recommend that you pick Emily, both for the story and for a new experience.

Dishonored: Death of the Outsider

Release Date: September 15, 2027

Developed by: Arkane Studios

Published by: Bethesda Softworks

Time to beat: 6.5 hours (Main Story)

Dishonored: Death of the Outsider is a stand-alone expansion for Dishonored 2. Although you can play Death of the Outsider on its own, it is highly recommended that you finish Dishonored 2 first. It is available on PlayStation 4, Xbox One and Series X|S, and PC on Steam and the Epic Games Store. In fact, it’s free right now in EGS as the free game of the week. Like its predecessors, this game is also a first-person stealth game. Instead of playing as Corvo or Emily, however, you will instead be playing a whole new character, Billie Lurk. Together with your mentor, you must take on an assassination mission bigger than any you’ve done before. If you find yourself wanting to play more Dishonored, then make sure to add this game to your list of short games you can finish in a weekend.

Dead Space Remake

Release Date: January 27, 2023

Developed by: Motive Studio

Published by: Electronic Arts

Time to beat: 12 hours (Main Story)

This game is a remake of the original game which came out in 2008. It is a third-person science-fiction horror shooter, a mix of genres not for the faint of heart. The game is available on PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC via Steam and the Epic Games Store. You play as Isaac Clarke, an engineer onboard the USG Kellion. When the ship his girlfriend is working on, the USG Ishimura, sends out a distress signal, he and the crew of the Kellion must find the Ishimura and figure out what went wrong. What they discover, however, is far worse than anything they could imagine.

Rhythm Sprout

Release Date: February 1, 2023

Developed by: SURT

Published by: tinyBuild

Time to beat: 2 hours (Main Story)

Rhythm Sprout is the newest and shortest game on this list of short video gams, and is actually a game I enjoyed playing myself. It is a rhythm game available on PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5, Xbox One and Series X|S, Nintendo Switch, and PC via Steam and the Epic Games Store. Players take control of Sprout, the Chosen Onion, in his adventure to defeat the leader of the Sweet Villains: King Sugar Daddy. To do so, Sprout must travel through the land, dancing and fighting to the beet (hehehe) of the music. The music for this game is all original compositions and is mostly relaxing and lo-fi. It is also the most relaxing game on this list, so if you want to, you can try it out after playing them.

That’s all for this week’s list of short video games you can finish and binge in a weekend. You can check out our list from last week to see if there are games you would like to try out. For gaming news, on the other hand, you can check out our gaming news articles.