Done playing last week’s games and looking for more? Here are some more short video games you can binge and finish this weekend. Take care as there may be some spoilers in this article.

Hogwarts Legacy

Release Date: February 10, 2023

Developed by: Avalanche Software

Published by: Warner Brothers Games

Time to beat: 24 hours (Main Story)

Hogwarts Legacy is a third-person open-world action-adventure role-playing game. It will be available on PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC. The game will also be available on PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and Nintendo Switch. This game is a little special in a few ways. First off, it’s not really out yet until this weekend. However, players who pre-ordered the deluxe version can start playing the game already. Second, it’s that, normally, it would take around 40 hours to actually finish the game. Why the 24 hours, then? That’s thanks to Twitch streamer xQc, who was able to finish the game in one sitting. The stream lasted for 25 hours, but in-between meal breaks and bathroom breaks, it makes the completion time a little lower.

Of course, admittedly, he missed quite a lot of optional content. However, it is still theoretically possible to binge and finish the game on a weekend. If you decide to, though, make sure you get the PS5, Xbox Series X|S, or PC version of the game, as the others aren’t coming out this weekend.

Resident Evil Remastered

Release Date: January 20, 2015

Developed by: Capcom

Published by: Capcom

Time to beat: 11 hours (Main Story)

The first Resident Evil is, unlike its successors, a third-person zombie shooter game with tank controls and fixed camera angles. It is available on PlayStation 4, Xbox One and Series X|S, Nintendo Switch, and PC. It is a remaster of the original game which came out in 1996. Now you may be wondering, why are we suggesting you play a relatively old game? That is because next month, the Resident Evil 4 Remake will come out. That gives you ample time to replay the first three games in preparation for the RE4 remake. It will also let you relive the tank controls that Resident Evil was known for. It will definitely take some getting used to, but it will be an experience like none other once you get used to it.

You can play through the game twice, as it allows you to select between Chris Redfield and Jill Valentine. Of course, if you just play as one of them, you will definitely finish this short video game in a weekend.

Little Nightmares

Release Date: April 28, 2017

Developed by: Tarsier Studios

Published by: Bandai Namco Entertainment

Time to beat: 3.5 hours (Main Story)

Little Nightmares is a side-scrolling, puzzle-platformer with a lot, and I do mean a lot, of horror elements. It is available on PlayStation 4, Xbox One and Series X|S, Nintendo Switch, and PC. Players take control of Six, a child wearing a yellow raincoat, as she traverses through houses, tunnels, and more. Six must avoid various dangers, ranging from environmental dangers to monsters aiming to kill and eat you. If you do decide to play this game, make sure to take in its story as well, as this is as much a story-driven game as it is a horror platformer.

Bioshock 2

Release Date: February 9, 2010

Developed by: 2K Games, Arkane Studios, Digital Extremes, Darkside Game Studios

Published by: 2K Games, D3 Publisher

Time to beat: 10.5 hours (Main Story)

Bioshock 2 is a first-person shooter game. It is available on PlayStation 4, Xbox One and Series X|S, Nintendo Switch, and PC. It is a sequel to Bioshock, the game I suggested in the first volume of this series. Unlike in the first game, where you play as a (relatively-normal) human being, you instead play as a Big Daddy, Delta. After the Little Sister you were partnered with is taken away from you, you must fight your way through Rapture, taking down Splicers and other enemies to find your Little Sister. Should you fail, you will most definitely die.

Do note that if you will play this game on PC, make sure to get the regular version of the game, as the Remastered version of the game is known to have crashing issues.

That’s all of the short video games that you will be able to binge and finish over the weekend. Check out last week’s list if the games on this one are not to your liking. However, I think you will be able to find something in this list to like. For other gaming news from us, you can check out our gaming news articles.