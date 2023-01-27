After finishing the games from last time, here are a few more short video games you can binge and finish over the weekend. This week we will be looking at some new releases, as well as some demos.

Goldeneye 007 Modern Rerelease

Release Date: August 25, 1997 (N64) January 27, 2023 (Nintendo Switch

Developed by: Rare

Published by: Nintendo

Time to beat: 9.5 hours (Main Story)

Goldeneye 007 is a first-person shooter that originally came out back in 1997. Now, it has been rereleased on Xbox One and Series X|S, as well as on the Nintendo Switch via the Nintendo 64 – Nintendo Switch Online feature. The game is based on the James Bond movie of the same name that came out back in 1995. If you’ve seen the movie before, you will definitely recognize most, if not all, of the levels in this game. This game is special in that it is, in my opinion, one of the games that set the standard for what first-person shooters can become. You can finish the main game quickly. After doing so, you can then try out the harder difficulties, which all have extra objectives and tougher enemies.

Once you finish that, you can then head on over to the game’s multiplayer functionality. The Switch version lets you fight others all over the world, while the Xbox version has split-screen multiplayer for the ultimate throwback experience. I highly recommend this game, even if you don’t like first-person shooters.

Half-Life 2: Episode Two

Release Date: October 10, 2007

Developed by: Valve Corporation

Published by: Valve Corporation

Time to beat: 5 hours (Main Story)

If it wasn’t already obvious, Half-Life 2: Episode Two follows up on Episode One, which we recommended last time. Although it is available on PlayStation 3 and Xbox 360, it would be easier to just play it on PC. The story continues where the first episode left off, with Gordon and Alyx leaving the Citadel. With the Combine reinforcements now arriving, they must team up with the resistance to fend them off. Episode Two is different from the previous two Half-Life 2 games in that it focuses quite a bit on wide-open maps. This lets you use the various vehicles available in the game. Not only that, but this game contains the biggest physics puzzle in all three games.

This is also the last game of the Half-Life 2 trilogy (as weird as it sounds). Once you finish it, you will be joining the thousands of gamers who have been waiting for Half-Life 3 for the past 16 years.

Voltaire: The Vegan Vampire

Release Date: February 28, 2023

Developed by: Digitality Games

Published by: Freedom Games

Time to beat: 2-4 hours

Voltaire: The Vegan Vampire is an action-farming roguelike game. It is going to be available on PC. This recommendation is different in that it’s not yet actually a full game. However, the demo for this game, which is available on their Steam page, is already pretty fun to play. You can spend at least two to three hours, even more, when playing this game’s demo. It’s actually pretty fun as well. As the title implies, you are a vampire trying to be a vegan. You do this by planting crops that will provide you with food, as well as protection. Every night, monsters sent by your father Dracula will try to destroy your crops and home. You must defend your farm life from them.

If you’re wondering if you should try this game, you can check out our first impressions of the game and see if it’s a game you’ll like. This is the shortest video game in this list.

BattleBit Remastered

Release Date: Coming Soon

Developed by: MrOkiDoki

Published by: MrOkiDoki

Time to beat: 6 hours

BattleBit Remastered is a massive first-person shooter available on PC. This is also another game that isn’t fully out yet. However, players can partake in the playtests that happen over the weekend. In fact, there is one such playtest happening this weekend, Saturday, January 28, 2023, from 5:30 AM to 11:30 AM PST. This window might be short, but it is enough to experience a lot of what the game has to offer. If you’ve played Battlefield before, as well as the large-scale battles in Modern Warfare 2, BattleBit is pretty similar. Players have access to various classes and weaponry and must fight the opposing team. The battles can get pretty big, with servers that hold up to 256 players.

Are you 1000% a sports fan? 🚨 Get viral graphics, memes, rumors and trending sports news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch newsletter. *Sign up now and receive your own one-of-a-kind ClutchPoints photoshop with yourself and your favorite player! Enter your email address to subscribe Provide your email address to subscribe! JOIN NOW 🔥

To be honest, you can’t really “finish” this game. However, it’s still a pretty fun game, so do try to check it out. You can check our first impressions of the game to know what the game is like.

Hi-Fi Rush

Release Date: January 25, 2023

Developed by: Tango Gameworks

Published by: Bethesda Softworks

Time to beat: 8 hours (Main Story)

Hi-Fi Rush is a third-person action rhythm game available on PC via Steam, as well as on Xbox Series X|S and Game Pass. Players take control of Chai, an aspiring rockstar who became a part of Project Armstrong, an experimental robotics program. After a robotics implant goes wrong, Chai can now see and feel the rhythm of the world. With his new-found powers, he must fight back against the corporation behind the project, and make them pay for the experiments they have been doing.

I played this game quite a bit when it came out during the Xbox Developer_Direct the other day. The fighting mechanics are tied to the music that plays in the background, as well as the beat of the various overworld items. What I really found interesting is that it’s not just the combat that’s tied to the beat. Exploration, platforming, and even the cutscenes. All of these things are tied to the rhythm. It’s hard to explain in words and is something you can try out for yourself. This is probably my most recommended game on this list.

That’s all for the short video games you can binge and finish this weekend. You can check out the last list of short video games to binge and finish over the weekend to see if there are any you may want to try. Otherwise, you can check out our gaming news articles to stay updated on gaming news..