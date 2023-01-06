By Jesseyriche Cortez · 4 min read

If you are here from last week’s list, then you’re in luck. Here are some more short video games that you can play, binge, and hopefully finish in a weekend.

Half-Life

Release Date: November 19, 1998

Developed by: Valve

Published by: Valve

Time to beat: 12 hours (Main Story)

Half-Life is a first-person shooter that came out when I was just a baby. It’s available on PC. Don’t let its blocky graphics and old age fool you. Half-life is still one of the best first-person shooters ever made. Players take control of Gordon Freeman, a scientist for Black Mesa. After an experiment goes horribly wrong, it’s up to Gordon to fight back against the alien life that arrived, as well as the government trying to silence them.

Fun little fact, this is the game that brought the red crowbar its reputation, as it is your first-ever weapon in the game.

Half-Life 2

Release Date: November 16, 2004

Developed by: Valve

Published by: Valve

Time to beat: 13 hours (Main Story)

Following last week’s article about its sequels, Half-Life 2 is also a sequel to Half-Life. It is available to play on PC. It is also a first-person shooter and still follows our protagonist Gordon Freeman. After the events of the first game, Gordon finds himself once more fighting against the oppressors trying to silence them and put them in their place. Gordon’s signature crowbar makes a return as well as the Gravity Gun. The Gravity Gun was one of the most revolutionary weapons in video games at the time. It took full advantage of the game’s Source physics engine to pull of some of the best interactions in gaming.

If Half-Life and Half-Life 2 are to your liking, then make sure to look forward to next week’s list.

Crisis Core: Final Fantasy VII Reunion

Release Date: December 13, 2022

Developed by: Square Enix

Published by: Square Enix

Time to beat: 13 Hours (Main Story)

Crisis Core Final Fantasy VII Reunion is a remake of the PSP game Crisis Core Final Fantasy VII. It is available on PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One and Series X|S, as well as PC. It follows the story of Zack Fair, a SOLDIER who just wants to become First Class. However, in his journey to become First, he encounters many trials and tribulations. If you recognize some of the characters in this game, that’s intentional. This game is the prequel to Final Fantasy VII, and basically gives a look at the stories of some of that game’s characters. Of course, I can’t say much without spoiling anything. what you need to know is that this is definitely one of my most favorite games. The game’s story can easily hook you and make you play, finish, and binge it in a weekend.

Dishonored

Release Date: October 9, 2012

Developed by: Arkane Studios

Published by: Bethesda Softworks

Time to beat: 12 Hours (Main Story)

Dishonored is a first-person stealth-based game. It is available on PlayStation 4,Xbox One and Series X|S, as well as PC. You follow the story of Corvo, the bodyguard of the Empress. When she is assassinated, you are blamed for her death and are thrown in prison to be executed. Instead of dying, you manage to escape, vowing to bring justice to the ones who killed the Empress. What sets this game apart from other stealth games is that it doesn’t actually stop you from playing the game loud. Players can either choose the stealthy route or the loud combat route. However, this actively changes how the game goes. Going loud increases the city’s chaos, which in turn makes things harder for you. The enemies become more difficult to take care of, the amount of flesh-eating mice increase, and more. Even the ending changes based on your actions.

Whether you want to be the stealthiest in the land, or just want to kill everyone, you might like this game.

Mirror’s Edge

Release Date: November 12, 2008

Developed by: EA Digital Illusions CE

Published by: Electronic Arts

Time to beat: 6 Hours (Main Story)

Mirror’s Edge is a first-person shooter game available for Xbox One and Series X|S, as well as PC. However, although it is technically a shooter, you don’t actually shoot that much. Mirror’s Edge focuses on freerunning or parkour. Your priority is movement, getting from one part of the map to the other in the fastest time possible. While doing this, you will have to avoid the various enemies and obstacles that stand in your way. Sometimes, you even have to dodge bullets. While you can take down enemies and get their guns to use, that’s not really encouraged. This is because the main objective of this game is speed. Plus, you can’t really fight every single enemy you see. If you’ve always wondered what it’s like to run around rooftops, try this game out. This is also the shortest video game in this list.

That’s all for now for the short video games that you can play, binge, and finish in this weekend. You can also check out last week’s list to see if there are games you might want to try from then. If not, then you can check out our gaming news articles to stay updated on gaming news.