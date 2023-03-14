Franz has been writing about esports and video games for a decade and has been with ClutchPoints since 2020. He also has a background in esports events project management. On his free time, he also makes video game and pop culture-related content as Neutral Gaming.

Cyno is a breath of fresh air for players looking to main a new and sick-looking DPS character. Thanks to the new reactions that Dendro brought to the table, Electro has seen lots of play since the release of Sumeru. In this article, we will be looking into the strengths and weaknesses of Cyno, and whether he’s worth your primogems, or an easy skip for your savings. In this Cyno guide, we check if you should pull for Cyno in Genshin Impact.

In Genshin Impact Version 3.6, Cyno is getting a rerun alongside the newly introduced 5-star character Dehya. While the choice between the two may seem easy at first, Cyno is actually a viable banner to pull on given the fact that Dehya will be added to the Standard Banner after the Version 3.7 update.

This allows the leeway for players to instead roll for Cyno, especially those that missed his first run.

Cyno Guide: Why you should pull for Cyno

Electro hyper carries are probably the rarest breed in Genshin Impact, with only Keqing and Raiden being viable in the current version. Looking at the numbers, Cyno has a lot of potential at being a meta character thanks to his split scaling, though at the expense of major resource investment. If you manage to get his signature weapon, he can easily become one of the strongest characters in your account.

For players who liked Razor but were disappointed at his kit or damage potential, Cyno effectively fills that missing feeling, due to their very similar gameplay and attack animations (during Cyno’s burst).

Here are a couple more reasons why Cyno is worth your Primogems:

You like Cyno’s design and/or gameplay. You want to try out a new kind of DPS unit. You have good polearms in store (like the Primordial Jade Winged-Spear or the Staff of Homa ), but not many good polearm users. You just love the Electro element in general. You have/plan on getting off-field Dendro applicators.

He is a great on-field Electro DPS, especially when matched with Dendro characters for Aggravate and Hyperbloom. Investing lots of Elemental Mastery on Cyno grants exponential returns on his damage. His playstyle is also not super complicated; simply go ham on your enemies when your Elemental Burst is up.

Don’t fret too much if you do not have his signature weapon, as most craftable Polearms are a good fit on him. Cyno also does not rely on constellations, making him a good choice for F2P players.

Why you should skip this banner

If you’re not a fan of Electro, you might want to reconsider. Teams that revolve around an Electro Main DPS require a ton of setup and a decent amount of mechanical skill to fully optimize. Casual players can still enjoy playing Cyno with his cool attack animations, but clearing Abyss 12 and other challenge-like content might be too difficult without stacking resistance shred and doing the proper order of elemental reactions.

Dendro characters are also completely new to the game, so you also would need to invest into one (if not many) Dendro characters to support his damage and Energy needs. For a new player or someone who doesn’t play a lot, this amount of resources is a lot of commitment, which might not be that worth it if you’re just trying out a new kind of play style. If you’re free-to-play, it might also be better for you to reconsider as Cyno isn’t exactly a must-get.

Here are more reasons why you should skip Cyno:

You do not like his design and/or gameplay. You do not like playing Electro characters. You would rather pull for Dehya You are saving up for the upcoming reruns of Kamisato Ayaka and Shenhe. You are saving up for the upcoming new character, the 5-star Dendro user Baizhu. You’re still unsure for now, and would rather wait until his next rerun banner. He’s terrible at cracking jokes – so if you’d rather hear less of it outside of cutscenes, then maybe skip Cyno instead.

Cyno is also crippled without a battery, which luckily the Electro element has an abundance of. The only real “negative” he has about his kit is the uptime length of his Burst, which outlasts most buffs in the game.

Summary

Whether you want to pull for Cyno or not, it still shows that Hoyoverse won’t be leaving Electro in the dust, and we might even see more improvements in future versions. If you do end up getting Cyno in one way or another, you should then check out our Cyno Guide for the best weapon build, artifact build, and team composition for him in Genshin Impact. Cyno will be available for players to pull from until March 21st, 2023.