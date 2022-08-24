Tighnari Guide: Should you pull for Tighnari in Genshin Impact?

In the first phase of Genshin Impact’s version 3.0, Hoyoverse will be releasing their very first 5-star Dendro character. His name is Tighnari, and he is the Forest Watcher of Avidya Forest. He is caring yet stern, and even surprisingly professional at times when he needs to be. Wielding a bow and a Dendro Vision is what many people would expect from his appearance, but his in-game numbers tell that he could be potentially meta-changing.

Is Tighnari worth pulling for, or is he just a downgrade of Ganyu? This article will discuss his strengths, weaknesses, and how valuable he is in the current state of the game.

Tighnari Guide: Why You Should Pull for Tighnari

His charged attacks play exactly like Ganyu, and only deals a little bit less damage than hers–and that’s far from being a bad trait. Ganyu is clearly still overpowered, and coming close to that is already a big upside for Tighnari. He also has more options for teammates, unlike Ganyu who can only rely on either Hydro for Freeze, or Pyro for Melt.

Here are more reasons why you should pull for Tighnari:

You like his design and/or gameplay. You are looking for a new DPS character to play with. You want to try out the new Element in a premium manner. You like bow characters in general.

Why you Should Skip this Banner

Here’s the big problem: Ganyu is getting a rerun in the next phase of version 3.0, who is already a tried and tested character, unlike Tighnari. If you’re looking for an incredibly powerful DPS character, and you’re short on Primogems, Tighnari is not an appealing pick when pitted against the Cryo user. If you already have Ganyu, then you might even consider waiting for future characters who play differently or even wait for the Dendro Archon’s banner to arrive. Nevertheless, Tighnari might not always be an attractive pull for many veteran players.

Here are a couple more reasons why you should skip Tighnari:

You don’t like Tighnari’s design and/or gameplay. You don’t like the Aimed Shot playstyle. Bow characters are not your thing. You don’t have the proper team for Tighnari.

Summary

To some, Tighnari is revolutionary. For others, he is not worth a single Primogem. Since we haven’t all experimented with Dendro yet, it would still take some time for people to realize Tighnari’s strengths and potential. For now, simply follow your heart when pulling for Dendro characters, and you will (mostly) be fine. If you’re one of those who will be pulling for Tighnari either way, then you might be interested in our guide for his weapon build and artifact build when you successfully pull for him in your event wishes.