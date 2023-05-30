In a recent interview, singer Sia opened up about her current diagnosis of autism, two years after issuing an apology for her depiction of autism in the film Music. Speaking on a podcast, Sia discussed her journey since receiving the diagnosis, expressing how she finally feels like she can be her true self, according to Rolling Stone.

“For 45 years, I was like, ‘I’ve got to go put my human suit on.’ And only in the last two years have I become fully, fully myself,” Sia shared. The singer also acknowledged the practice of autistic masking, where individuals consciously or subconsciously suppress autistic behaviors to fit in with neurotypical people.

During the podcast, Sia generously announced that she would be giving $100,000 to the podcast’s host, Survivor finalist Carolyn Wiger, to support her and her son. Wiger expressed her gratitude, and Sia praised her for being open about her recovery journey.

Sia emphasized the importance of being open and vulnerable, noting that living with secrets and shame prevents true connection and love. She shared her experience of finally sitting in a room with strangers and revealing her deepest, darkest secrets without feeling like a piece of trash, and how that has allowed her to operate as her authentic self.

The singer also revealed that she is now sober, highlighting her commitment to personal growth and self-discovery. With her diagnosis and newfound self-acceptance, Sia expressed her desire to navigate the world as a human being with a heart, no longer pretending to be anything else.

Sia’s journey serves as an example of the ongoing exploration and understanding of autism spectrum disorders. By sharing her story and embracing her true self, she hopes to inspire others to embrace their authentic selves.

As Sia continues to navigate her personal and professional life, her openness about her autism diagnosis shines a light on the importance of self-discovery, acceptance, and the power of being true to oneself.