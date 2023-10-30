Fans of the Sicario franchise will like a new update provided by the producers. The Emily Blunt, Josh Brolin, and Benicio del Toro all seem set to return.

The OG trio

Speaking to Collider, producer duos Molly Smith and Trent Luckinbill discussed their new Netflix film, Reptile. They also revealed plans to bring Blunt, Brolin, and Del Toro back into the Sicario fold.

“Our idea is to get the cast back together with Benicio, Emily, and Josh, and we've got a great story to tell…Benicio, by nature of just working with us most recently, has been probably the closest to it at the moment,” they said. “But we're keeping all the talent informed. They've stayed close to it.

“Like Trent said, the strike has just slowed us down a bit on this last, but I think everybody is very excited,” Smith continued. “Everyone sort of knows the framework of the story and is very excited to, hopefully, get our shooting draft in order very soon.”

Bear in mind, Emily Blunt starred in the first Sicario film but was M.I.A. in the second. She played Kate Macer, an FBI Special Agent. Dune director Denis Villeneuve directed the first film, which premiered at Cannes in 2015 and came out on September 18 that same year. The film grossed $85 million and got a sequel.

In 2018, Sicario: Day of the Soldado, was released. Benicio del Toro and Josh Brolin returned with Jeffrey Donovan and Raoul Trujillo. Like Blunt, Villeneuve didn't return for the sequel. Taylor Sheridan, creator of Yellowstone, did as the writer, but Stefano Sollima helmed the sequel.

It appears that the third Sicario, whenever it does come out, will reunite the OG trio. We'll see what happens once the SAG-AFTRA strike concludes.