The producers of the Sicario franchise have confirmed a third film in the Benicio del Toro series is in the works.

Speaking to The Messenger, producers Basil Iwanyk and Erica Lee dished on the future of the Sicario franchise. “Oh yeah,” Iwanyk said about a third film.

Lee added, “When we can continue writing it. It was pencils down, but the idea is awesome.”

“I can't wait for Sicario 3,” Iwanyk said. I could watch Benicio play that guy forever. I mean, I can watch Benicio in anything, but with that character, it doesn't get old.”

The first Sicario movie was written by Yellowstone creator Taylor Sheridan and directed by Denis Villeneuve. Sheridan would return for the sequel, Day of the Soldado, but Stafano Sollima took over the directors' chair. Villeneuve would go on to direct Arrival, Blade Runner 2049, Dune (and its sequel, Dune: Part Two).

Emily Blunt, Josh Brolin, Daniel Kaluuya, and Jon Bernthal all starred alongisde Del Toro in the first film. The second film brought back Brolin, but most of the ensemble was new. Who would star in a third film remains to be announced.

Benicio del Toro is an Oscar-winning actor for his role in Traffic. He first gained fame from starring in The Usual Suspects and would go on to star in 21 Grams, Sin City, Star Wars: The Last Jedi, No Sudden Move, and The French Dispatch. Additionally, he starred in the MCU as The Collector in Thor: The Dark World, Guardians of the Galaxy, and Avengers: Infinity War.