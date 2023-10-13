Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part Two is currently on hold due to the SAG-AFTRA strike, but a new update says production could start again soon, CBR reported.

Dead Reckoning Part Two is a “high priority” for Paramount once the actors' union reaches a fair deal with the studios and streaming platforms, according to The Wrap. The studio, along with others, wants to hit the ground running as soon as the strike ends.

The next installment of the Mission: Impossible franchise was one of the many films that paused its production when the SAG-AFTRA strike began. The union's negotiations with studios are at a standstill due to a breakdown in talks.

Mission: Impossible Dead Reckoning Part Two plot

Mission: Impossible 8 will build on the movie's cliffhanger with Ethan Hunt (played by Tom Cruise) battling it out with the AI The Entity. Director Christopher McQuarrie and star Cruise originally didn't want to end the seventh film this way. McQuarrie has said that while they'd already filmed 40% before the strikes began, he and Cruise still don't know the ending for Part Two. However, the plan is still to finish principal photography by early 2024.

Paramount expects that Dead Reckoning Part Two will do better than its predecessor at the box office. While the movie is a major hit with fans, its global ticket sales didn't exactly reflect that standing.

Part One grossed $567.5 million against a $291 million budget. And while a major insurance payout helped, the studio considers it a loss since it has the second-lowest earnings among the Mission: Impossible movies. The film grossed $172 million in North America.

However, there may be hope to turn it all around since the film is not the end of the Mission: Impossible franchise. McQuarrie hinted that there's another sequel in the works. Cruise also stated that he wants to continue playing Ethan Hunt until he's in his 80s, much like action icon Harrison Ford continues appearing as Indiana Jones.

Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part Two opens on June 28th, 2024.