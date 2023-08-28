Dune director Denis Villeneuve took Frank Herbert's iconic novel and made a two-part adaptation. However, while a two-part epic is a big task, Villeneuve's ambitions is to make a third film to complete the trilogy.

Speaking to Empire, Villeneuve revealed that he would like to make a third Dune film. This would be an adaptation of Messiah, Herbert's third book in the series.

“If I succeed in making a trilogy, that would be the dream,” Villeneuve told Empire.

“Dune Messiah was written in reaction to the fact that people perceived Paul Atreides as a hero,” he continued. “Which is not what he wanted to do. My adaptation is closer to his idea that it's actually a warning.”

But Messiah would be Villeneuve's last tenure in the franchise. He said, “After that the books become more… esoteric.”

Live and breathe pop culture? 🚨 Get viral graphics, memes, rumors and trending entertainment news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

First, Dune: Part Two needs to come out and be a success. The first film grossed over $400 million worldwide and was a “day-and-date” release on Max (formerly HBO Max). It also just got pushed to next year due to the SAG-AFTRA strike not allowing actors to promote their films.

Denis Villeneuve is an acclaimed director most known for Prisoners, Sicario, Arrival, and Blade Runner 2049.

Dune: Part Two continues the story of the first film as Paul Atreides (Timothée Chalamet) continues his rise to power. He unites his people with the Fremen including Chani (Zendaya). Rebecca Ferguson, Josh Brolin, Dave Bautista, Stellan Skarsgård, and Javier Bardem reprise their roles. Austin Butler, Florence Pugh, Tim Blake Nelson, and Christopher Walken make their franchise debuts.

Dune: Part Two will be released on March 15, 2024.