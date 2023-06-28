Simone Biles has a net worth of $16 million. Biles has been one of the most widely celebrated athletes of the past decade, with record-breaking feats in the realm of gymnastics that have gone unparalleled throughout the history.

And Biles' career in gymnastics is not done yet. Despite having removed herself from Olympic competition in 2020 due to mental health, Biles will be returning to competition in August. She will participate in the U.S. Classic in Chicago, which is a tune-up for major international competitions.

Unsurprisingly, Biles' success on the mat has been more than beneficial for her bank account but not directly since there's little money in winning gymnastics medals. However, she has become one of the most famous female athletes in the world, which makes her a very marketable brand. Let's take a look at Simone Biles' net worth in 2023.

Simone Biles' net worth in 2023 (estimate): $16 million

The most recent reporting of Simone Biles' net worth in 2021 comes out to $16 million. This is according to numerous reputable outlets, including Celebrity Net Worth. But based on the vast number of income streams coming her way, it's probably safe to say that her wallet is growing at a rate much faster than any official records can tally.

The most obvious inflow of funds comes from her success in her field. The standard is for a country to reward Olympic success with cash bonuses to incentivize their athletes. Simone Biles just so happened to achieve record-setting success during the last Olympic Games. Back in the 2016 Rio Olympics, each gold medal guarantees the athlete $37,500 as incentive. A silver medal rewards a lower but still hefty sum of $22,500 for a second-place finish in an Olympic event. These figures are based on CNBC's report back in 2018, which means that the numbers for any winnings are probably considerably higher this time around.

Given that Biles already has four Olympic gold medals, a silver medal, and a bronze to her name, she already clearly has a lot more money than your typical 24-year-old. Add to that her handful of World Championship medals, and you're looking at a decent windfall from winnings alone.

Simone Biles' income from endorsements

While the direct winnings were indeed lucrative for Simone Biles' net worth in 2021, it was nothing compared to the fame it brought her outside of the athletics arena. According to Women's Health, Simone Biles has more than a handful of sponsors looking to tie their name in with the star athlete. These brands include Beats by Dre, Candid Dental, GK Elite, Hershey’s, Oreo, Kellogg’s, Mattress Firm, SK-II, and Uber Eats. She was even a featured athlete under Nike, until she decided to cut ties in favor of the athletics brand Athleta because she felt better aligned with their core values, according to the New York Times.

The details of her sponsorship deals aren't openly disclosed to the public. But given the massive fan base and following of Simone Biles, especially as a young, successful athlete at just 24 years old, it's not hard to imagine the monetary figures to be worth her weight in gold, probably more, given the fact that she's of relatively diminutive stature.

Simone Biles' social media following

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Simone Biles (@simonebiles)

No matter how you feel about her during events or off the mat, Simone Biles' net worth in 2023 remains insane when you think about just how young she is.

But what isn't small is the social media following that Simone Biles carries around with her. The multi-titled Olympian has an Instagram following of 6.8 million, while Twitter comes out to 1.3 million in followers. That's a lot of eyeballs watching the affable 24-year-old share her thoughts and experiences as she trains, competes, and finds time to relax. That has also allowed her to leverage her large following into paid sponsorship posts that are sure to be worth a pretty penny for any corporation looking to get a permanent slot in her feed.

Income of Simone Biles' husband, Jonathan Owens

In April 2023, Simone Biles married NFL safety Jonathan Owens. The ceremony was in Cabo and occurred just a few days before Owens signed with the Green Bay Packers. The deal was for one year, $1.01 million, according to Aaron Wilson of KPRC2 in Houston.

In his five previous year in the NFL with the Houston Texans and Arizona Cardinals, Owens had made more than $2.2 million. While that doesn't compare to Simone Biles' earnings, Owens will still be able to increase Biles' total net worth.

Despite all her success, Simone Biles still has a lot more in store for her future, both in gymnastics as well as in other fields. That's why it's no surprise to learn just how vast Simone Biles' net worth in 2023 truly is.