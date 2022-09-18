NBA
Daryl Morey shades ex-Sixers PG Ben Simmons without saying his name
Whether working in Houston or Philadelphia, Daryl Morey knows a thing or two about building a team. He assembled numerous very successful Rockets teams, rebuilt the Sixers to an impressive degree even after being hired very late in the game in 2020, and has further fined-tuned Philly’s finest despite having a limited asset pool.
So naturally, Morey doesn’t just look at a player, decide whether they “have that dog in them,” and then divide them into two categories, ballers, and hoopers; no, Morey uses his MIT knowledge to craft a roster more like math equation than a fantasy draft. Morey looks at traditional stats, advanced analytics, and even evaluates intangibles like mindset before committing big-time assets to a player.
Why? Well, let’s just say he had a bad experience with a player who never quite clicked with Philly and almost tanked a season of Joel Embiid’s prime.
But who could that be? Was it Tyler Johnson? How about Willie Cauley-Stein, or even Andre Drummond? Well, read the following quote from Morey during his appearance on John Clark’s podcast via Liberty Ballers and see if you can figure it out:
I’d say the biggest surprise are the players who can’t play here. It’s actually not helpful to me. The more options I have, the better. But I do think I’m starting to learn and I do love it about Philadelphia, ‘cause I do think it gets the best out of our team. And I’ve seen it with not only our team, the Eagles, and the Phillies.
And I never understood this, being in Houston when people would say, ‘Oh, you need to have a special mindset to play in Philly. You need to have a special mindset to play in, maybe, New York.’ Although I think that’s less true. Honestly, I can only speak to Philadelphia because I’ve been here now. I do think, I really do pay attention to the mindset of the players. Can they handle playing in Philadelphia? Because I do think it’s a different thing.
… yeah, that’s about Ben Simmons, isn’t it? Dang, Morey shaded the former first overall pick without saying his name – now that is some advanced stuff indeed, Sixers fans.
"I’d say the biggest surprise is the players who can’t play here”
“I really do pay attention to the mindset of players. Can they handle playing in Philadelphia? Because I do think it’s a different thing”
