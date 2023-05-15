James is a published author, sports writer and editor from Melbourne, Australia. 'Sport's Greatest Statistical Anomalies' is his book, and aside from being a BRILLIANT read, is testament to his love of all things sport, and in particular stats. A Nets fan, James yearns for the days of yesteryear, when playoffs were all but irrelevant and the likes of Caris Levert and Jarrett Allen were running the show.

JJ Redick has given an under-fire Doc Rivers a brutal sledge in the wake of yet another Game 7 loss for the decorated Philadelphia 76ers head coach.

Rivers, of course, was in charge of the Lob City Los Angeles Clippers team of which JJ Redick was a part, and which, despite its talent, failed to make it past the Western Conference Semifinals.

Speaking earlier this year to ESPN, Rivers said: “I’m not trying to take anything away from that [Clippers] team, but that team was never going to win when you look back at it. We just didn’t get on well enough as a group, and you can’t win without cooperation.”

Clearly, Redick took note of the comments. After Sunday night’s game, he responded to the above quote with a short but scathing tweet.

For those that don't understand this is a shot at Doc not the Philly team. pic.twitter.com/hASfw9a2dM — Jason Tucker (@coachtuck2244) May 14, 2023

Doc Rivers is a highly respected coach in the league, having been at the helm of the Orlando Magic, Boston Celtics, Los Angeles Clippers and now the Sixers over the past 24 years. His Game 7 record, however, has seen him subjected to plenty of criticism. Sunday night’s loss was his fifth in succession in a series-decider, and takes his overall Game 7 record to 6-10.

Of course, that isn’t entirely attributable to his coaching and 6-10 is not exactly an unmitigated disaster. Having lost five of them in a row, however, discussion surrounding it is not going anywhere soon.

Redick’s tweet will certainly add a little more fuel to the fire. Whether he was having a specific shot at Rivers coaching or simply took a little umbrage at the comments his former coach made earlier this year is unclear, but either way, it’s yet another name joining the Doc Rivers pile-on.