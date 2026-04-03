Philadelphia 76ers star Paul George didn’t shy away from reflecting on one of the most unusual stretches of his season. George recently opened up about his suspension, framing it not as a setback, but as something that ultimately helped him reset.

George missed 25 games after violating the NBA/NBPA Anti-Drug Program, a stretch that sidelined him during a critical portion of the season. Yet since returning, he has looked refreshed and decisive, averaging 28 points and seven rebounds across his last four appearances.

More importantly, Paul George says his 25-game suspension was a “blessing in disguise” for his health.

“I was healthy and playing, but the games were coming too fast,” George said. “My body wasn’t responding quickly enough… the time off has really unlocked me.”

That distinction matters. George emphasized he wasn’t dealing with a singular injury, but rather the cumulative toll of constant action without enough recovery time. The break allowed his body to catch up, and his performance now reflects that.

25-game suspension was a “blessing in disguise” … pic.twitter.com/RpmZgvWygy — NBA Base (@TheNBABase) April 3, 2026

A Timely Surge for Philadelphia

George’s resurgence has arrived at the perfect moment for Philadelphia. The team sits sixth in the Eastern Conference at 42–34, battling to secure its playoff position.

His impact showed in full during a 153-131 win over the Washington Wizards. With Joel Embiid unavailable, George delivered his most complete performance in a Sixers uniform, per PhillyVoice. He scored efficiently, attacked the rim, and contributed across the board as both a rebounder and secondary playmaker.

The performance didn’t just stand out statistically. It marked a shift in rhythm and control, with George surpassing his previous scoring high for the team before the third quarter even reached its midpoint.

Philadelphia didn’t play a flawless game, but George ensured the outcome never slipped away.