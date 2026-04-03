The Philadelphia 76ers face the Minnesota Timberwolves on Friday night, and Joel Embiid once again headlines the injury report. The 76ers have officially listed him as doubtful due to illness, putting their franchise centerpiece in focus as they push for back-to-back wins. Philadelphia enters at 42–34, No. 6 in the Eastern Conference, firmly in the play-in mix. Meanwhile, Minnesota sits at 46–30, No. 6 in the Western Conference, looking to bounce back from a recent loss while holding its own play-in position.

Even in limited action, Embiid has remained dominant, averaging 26.9 points, 7.4 rebounds, and 3.9 assists while shooting efficiently. When healthy, he anchors both ends. Without him, the margin for error tightens, especially against a physical Timberwolves squad.

Joel Embiid injury status vs. Timberwolves

The 76ers’ injury report makes Joel Embiid’s status the defining storyline. They list him as doubtful due to illness. Johni Broome remains out as he continues recovering from right knee surgery. On a more positive note, the 76ers have cleared Tyrese Maxey to play despite a right finger tendon strain. They expect him to carry a heavier load if Embiid sits.

On the other side, the Timberwolves enter after a loss, but they are not at full strength, especially with Anthony Edwards missing the last game, which also made him ineligible for certain awards. That keeps the spotlight on Embiid and his availability. Still, the Timberwolves’ defensive identity continues to give teams problems. That contrast matters. Philadelphia may be shorthanded at the top without Embiid, while Minnesota leans on depth and system continuity to stay competitive.

The stakes are clear. The Sixers are trying to stack wins and avoid slipping in the crowded East. The Timberwolves are aiming to respond and maintain position in the West. So when it comes to whether Joel Embiid is playing tonight vs. the Timberwolves, the injury report points strongly to no. The 76ers list him as doubtful, and his absence could swing the balance in a tightly contested matchup.