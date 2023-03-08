Oftentimes, a coach comes up with a solid defensive game plan on paper, but a star offensive player just throws it into the shredder. Rarely is a coach so forthcoming about it, though, as was the case when Sixers head coach Doc Rivers and Minnesota Timberwolves guard Anthony Edwards shared a memorable exchange during their teams’ matchup.

The Philadelphia 76ers (43-32) came into Minnesota (34-33) and had a fairly routine victory, 117-94. They had few answers for the red-hot Edwards, though. The No. 1 overall pick of the 2020 NBA Draft scored 32 points on 12-of-24 shooting from the field and went 5-of-10 from 3-point range. He also pulled down seven rebounds.

With Taurean Prince’s 13 points serving as the second highest total on the Wolves, Edwards essentially carried his team in the losing effort. Rivers noticed. The championship-winning coach playfully tried to extract some intel from the Ant-Man.

“What y’all running? I know who it’s for. I guarantee you that,” Rivers said to Edwards via ClutchPoints (originally James Burnes) Edwards: “Don’t double me.” Doc: “Well, it ain’t been working anyway.”

Many defenses have struggled to lock down Edwards this season. He has gone up in most statistical categories and has had to assume more of a leadership position with Karl-Anthony Towns still recovering from a calf injury. Many fans believe the Timberwolves will be the rising star’s team if it isn’t already. The fact that he has averaged 24.6 points per game on more than 45 percent shooting while being the top option for much of the year bodes well for his continued climb up the NBA superstar ladder.

The Sixers withstood his superb talent Tuesday night, though, as Joel Embiid posted a dominant performance of his own. The MVP candidate had 39 points and seven rebounds. Rivers should rest easy knowing that it will take more than a singular great outing to defeat his complete team.

Edwards will likely remain a thorn in his and every other coach’s side for many years to come, though.