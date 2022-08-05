Tyrese Maxey is quickly becoming one of the most beloved players in the Philadelphia 76ers right now. On the court, the young guard displays a level of athleticism and scoring not seen in Philly for a long time. He’s emerged as a capable third to the dynamic duo of Joel Embiid and James Harden. Off the court, Maxey is one of the most fun players to follow, as the Sixers guard’s energy and positivity is just infectious.

Don’t mistake his positivity for being too happy-go-lucky, though. Recently, Sixers head coach Doc Rivers gave a rather interesting quote about Tyrese Maxey. Here’s what the coach had to say about his guard’s first vacation off this past few months. (via The VC Show)

“He’s the most impressive young player I’ve ever had in 21 yrs of coaching. His work ethic is beyond belief… He called 2 weeks ago bc he went on a vacation… the first vacation he’d ever been on in his life… He asked what do you do in vacation.”

Maxey broke out last season after a so-so rookie year for the Sixers. As the lead guard of the team, Maxey became the perfect replacement for Ben Simmons, who was holding out of his contract. Once James Harden arrived on the team, the electric guard formed a deadly one-two punch with the former MVP.

With a full offseason practicing with his MVP teammates, Tyrese Maxey is expected to take another major leap for the Sixers. Can he be the final piece that the team needs to finally fulfill the prophesy of “The Process?”