‘I don’t talk to Jo’: Ben Simmons gets brutally honest on lack of relationship with Joel Embiid

Ben Simmons’ exit from the Philadelphia 76ers was as messy as it could possibly be. The former All-Star point guard was ran out of town after a terrible performance in the playoffs. It was clear that Simmons wanted out of Philly, and the feeling was mutual for the team. Eventually, he was traded to the Brooklyn Nets.

A year after his trade saga went down, Ben Simmons revealed that he has not talked to former Sixers teammate Joel Embiid that much. The now-Nets point guard revealed that he was not really that close to Embiid that much, which is why he barely talks to him. However, Simmons doesn’t seem to harbor any ill-will towards his ex-teammate. (via ESPN)

Ben Simmons: “I don’t talk to Jo. We never really spoke… I don’t think there was really a relationship there. Like in terms of a friendship? You can try as hard as you want to try to be close to somebody, be their friend, whatever it is, but everyone is different as people, so for me, it’s never personal. I don’t have any anger or hate towards him. He is who he is and I am who I am.”

Many fans assumed that Joel Embiid and Ben Simmons were best of friends during the latter’s time with the Sixers. After all, both players were considered as the face of the franchise. However… it seems like both players are not exactly friends with each other. At the very least, they were just colleagues.

The first regular-season matchup between the Sixers and the Nets is now looking a lot spicier with that information. Stay tuned for more tidbits from Embiid and Simmons.