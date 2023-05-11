Philadelphia 76ers center Joel Embiid starred on both ends of the floor in Tuesday’s Game 5 against the Boston Celtics. He scored 33 points — on 10-for-23 shooting from the field — grabbed seven rebounds, and blocked four shots in a game the Sixers went on to win by a final score of 115-103. So when Jayson Tatum, Jaylen Brown, and the Boston Celtics visit the Wells Fargo Center on Thursday night to play the Sixers, every Sixers fan under the sun will be dying to know: Is Joel Embiid playing tonight in Game 6 vs. the Celtics?

Joel Embiid injury status vs. Celtics

The Sixers have Embiid listed as questionable for Thursday’s showdown due to a right knee sprain, per the NBA’s official injury report. No other Sixers player is currently dealing with an injury.

Joel Embiid, 29, is in his seventh year in the NBA, all as a member of the Sixers franchise. He averaged 33.1 points, 10.2 rebounds, 4.2 assists, 1.0 steals, and 1.7 blocks per game across 66 appearances this season (all starts).

The Cameroon native shot the ball with great efficiency from the field in the 2022-23 campaign — Embiid’s 54.8% field-goal percentage was the highest of his pro career by a wide margin.

Expect Thursday night’s matchup between the Sixers and Celtics to go down to the wire, regardless of if Embiid is in the lineup. After all, the Celtics are one loss away from elimination, so they have a lot to play for. But with regard to the question, Is Joel Embiid playing tonight in Game 6 vs. the Celtics, the answer is maybe.