Although Philadelphia 76ers GM Daryl Morey made moves at the deadline, none of them materialized in adding a player to his roster, but that’s OK, according to the long-time GM, who still likes his team’s chances this season. After trading Jared McCain to the Thunder for draft capital, Morey says he isn’t intimidated by the various trades made by other teams in the Eastern Conference.

For Morey, the 76ers are a team that can still compete with the Eastern Conference’s upper echelon, he said, per ESPN.

“We like our chances in the East. We feel like we’re in the mix with the top teams there, obviously, we have to prove that on the court,” Morey said. “I’m just reiterating. We were hoping to add, but we didn’t add. But we still believe in this team. It’s still the team that people believe in. Folks have speculated on the improvements of our East competitors.

“I don’t see it, personally. I think all the teams made moves at the deadline. But there weren’t any needle movers in my opinion.”

76ers president of basketball operations Daryl Morey’s comments come on the heels of the Cleveland Cavs’ trade for future Hall of Fame guard James Harden and the Boston Celtics’ acquisition of Nikola Vucevic from the Los Angeles Clippers, among others. The Celtics traded their sixth man of the year candidate, Anfernee Simons, to the Bulls in exchange for Vucevic.

The Cavs sent Darius Garland to the Clippers, while adding guards Keon Ellis and Dennis Schroder from the Sacramento Kings in a separate deal for De’Andre Hunter. The 76ers, 29-22, have the sixth-best record, trailing the Toronto Raptors by 1.0 game for fifth-place in the Eastern Conference.

Jared McCain posts heartfelt goodbye for 76ers

While his trade to the Thunder came as a shock, Jared McCain thanks the 76ers and their fans in a heartfelt farewell message.

McCain addressed fans in Philadelphia in his Instagram post.

“Philly, I’m so grateful for everything, the love the city showed, my teammates and staff becoming family. It will always be a home for me and incredibly blessed to be drafted here. So much more to say but just want to say thank you, Philadelphia ❤️💙,” McCain wrote.

In his first media availability with Thunder reporters since the trade, a reporter asked McCain if he saw his trade from the 76ers coming.

“No, not at all,” McCain said. “We were all on the bus to the airport, and I just got a call. I had no feeling. I didn’t think it was going to happen, to be honest. There was nothing, and I got the call, and just went and told everybody. I went to Tyrese [Maxey] first, and it was pretty emotional.”

No official word on whether McCain will make his Thunder debut in Saturday’s matchup against the Rockets.