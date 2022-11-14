Published November 14, 2022

By Angelo Guinhawa · 2 min read

Memphis Grizzlies star Ja Morant couldn’t believe his eyes after witnessing Joel Embiid score more than half of the Philadelphia 76ers’ total points against the Utah Jazz on Sunday.

Embiid exploded for 59 points in the 105-98 win, going 19-of-28 from the field and 20-of-24 from the free throw line. The Jazz simply had no answer for the All-Star big man, who dominated in other areas as well to lead the Sixers to victory. Embiid almost finished with a quadruple-double, tallying 11 rebounds, eight assists and seven blocks.

Morant was watching the game live, and so when Embiid reached 57 points with over a minute remaining in the contest, the Grizzlies youngster couldn’t help but be amazed.

57 out of 103 is crayo 😂😮‍💨🔥 https://t.co/i4szg1dloR — Ja Morant (@JaMorant) November 14, 2022

We can’t blame Ja Morant for that kind of reaction. It was indeed a crazy performance from Joel Embiid. Besides, how often do you see one player account for more than half of the team’s total points?

With James Harden out due to a foot injury, Embiid is carrying the Sixers on his back. And sure enough, he’s doing it in the best way possible.

The Sixers improved to 7-7 on the season with the win, good for sixth in the Eastern Conference. They have also now won three of their last five after starting the year with three straight losses.

Philadelphia will be leaning more on JoJo to carry the bulk of the offensive load in the absence of Harden. Fortunately for them, their big man is more than ready for the task.