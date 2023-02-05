There’s no question that Memphis Grizzlies guard Dillon Brooks has become a very polarizing player among fans and even among his NBA peers. His most recent incident came on Thursday during the Grizzlies game against the Cleveland Cavaliers when he hit Donovan Mitchell in the groin after falling down while missing a shot at the basket. Mitchell retaliated by throwing the ball at Brooks and the two got tangled up before being separated. Both were ejected from the game and on Friday the NBA issued a one-game suspension for Brooks. Despite Brooks’ antics, Grizzlies head coach Taylor Jenkins relayed a strong message of support for his guard as per Drew Hill of The Daily Memphian.

Taylor Jenkins on Dillon Brooks walking the edge: “He and I talk about it. I won’t go into full detail because I want to keep that stuff private. I always tell him to keep that competitive edge, because that’s what makes him special… — Drew Hill (@DrewHill_DM) February 4, 2023

There’s no question that Dillon Brooks has been and can continue to be a productive and consistent role player for the Grizzlies. He’s had a solid career so far for a second-round player that was drafted with the 45th overall pick in the 2017 draft. Although his shot selection and shooting efficiency can be called into question at times, it’s as Taylor Jenkins said, Brooks’ competitiveness if channeled correctly can be beneficial to the Grizzlies.

This season, Brooks has been averaging 15.3 points per game, good enough for third leading scorer on the team. He’s also been averaging 3.4 rebounds and 2.6 assists and has drawn some of the tougher perimeter defensive assignments. He’s spent all six of his NBA seasons with the Grizzlies thus far and he holds career averages of 14.7 points per game, 2.4 rebounds, 3.1 assists and shooting splits of 41.7 percent from the field, 34.1 percent from three-point range and 79.7 percent from the free-throw line.