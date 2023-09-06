The Philadelphia 76ers remain one of the biggest mysteries in the NBA as training camp approaches. James Harden has controlled narratives this NBA offseason with his shocking comments regarding Sixers executive Daryl Morey and there is truly no telling how this situation will play out.

Harden, who is in the final year of his contract, no longer wants to be in Philadelphia and play for the organization because of Morey supposedly “lying” about trading the former league MVP this offseason. On the other side of things, the Sixers are willing to hear offers and explore trades for Harden, but they are not going to give him up unless they can receive players that put them in a championship position.

You cannot really blame the 76ers for feeling this way, as they gave up a handful of assets to acquire Harden in 2022 and they have proven to be one of the better teams in the Eastern Conference in recent seasons. However, this situation has quickly turned toxic with just a few weeks before training camp begins.

The relationship Harden has with the Sixers brass seems strained and unrepairable, yet he still appears to be in good standing with Joel Embiid and his current teammates. ESPN's Zach Lowe recently discussed the 10-time All-Stars status with Philadelphia on The Lowe Post Podcast, stating that while Harden is unhappy, there does not seem to be any problems between him, Embiid and the rest of the team.

“I have heard that his relationships with his teammates remain good,” Lowe stated. “He likes playing with Embiid, although there's obviously been this push and pull of like, do I get to play Harden ball or do I have to play set up Embiid ball? I think the reporting that his initial meetings with Nick Nurse went well, is legit, like there are parts of that organization that he likes. So it’ll be very interesting to see.”

The standoff in Philadelphia right now appears to include only Harden and Morey. The player has no problems with anyone else, despite questioning his role at times, and the executive doesn't seem to have any problems at all, even though he's been publicly called out and criticized by his All-Star.

It is still unlikely that Harden and the Sixers come to a mutual understanding and he actually plays for them during the 2023-24 season, but the idea that he is still in good standing with Embiid and the rest of his teammates suggests that the 76ers could possibly coax their star guard into staying if Morey was to leave. Then again, this is just mere speculation, as there have been zero indications suggesting that the Sixers are indeed interested in getting rid of Morey as a result of what has transpired.

With no trade on the horizon and the 76ers continuing to hold firm on their beliefs, the next question in this Harden saga will be answered when training camp rolls around.