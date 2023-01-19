John Wall opened up about all his frustrations during his brief and chaotic stint with the Houston Rockets, including the messy James Harden situation at the start of his tenure with the team.

Wall was traded from the Washington Wizards to the Rockets in December 2020. Just a little over a month later, Harden was shipped to the Brooklyn Nets. The two ended up playing in just six games together in Houston, and the events leading up to the separation wasn’t beautiful.

Before James was sent to the Nets, there were a lot of talks about his unhappiness in Houston and clear desire to leave the team. Wall, for his part, didn’t like it one bit and called it “toxic.”

“I’m going there, thinking James gonna be there. But he already wants out,” Wall said on the Run Your Race podcast. “When I landed, I go do my conference sh*t, he like, ‘Well, I’m on my way to Atlanta for Lil Baby’s birthday,’ The f*ck? You want to get on a jet? B*tch I just got traded here… He don’t come to training camp, none of that. That news is all toxic.”

Sure enough, it’s hard to blame John Wall for his frustration on the James Harden situation. After all, the Harden trade basically started the rebuild of the team and their eventual tanking, which Wall also had a problem with.

It took a year for Wall to get out of his Rockets situation, but at least he has found a new home where he can continue competing for the playoffs at the late stage of his career.