James Harden shows up in pajamas for Sixers’ opening night vs. Celtics

James Harden rocked a cozy look ahead of the Philadelphia 76ers’ Opening Night affair vs the Boston Celtics, per NBA on ESPN.

James Harden pulled up to Boston looking cozy 😅 (via @NBCSCeltics)pic.twitter.com/zgjkdRqKSc — NBA on ESPN (@ESPNNBA) October 18, 2022

His pajama-inspired outfit was quite the style selection for Philadelphia’s star shooting guard. But Sixers fans won’t mind as long as James Harden performs well to open the season.

James Harden and the 76ers have NBA Finals aspirations this year. He is fresh off of a 2021-2022 campaign that saw him average right around 22 points per game between the Sixers and Brooklyn Nets. Additionally, he averaged over 10 assists per game last season.

James Harden’s playmaking prowess will serve the Sixers well. Joel Embiid is a star in the post and he benefits from Harden’s play style. Harden very well may be in line for a big performance in Philadelphia this year.

However, the 76ers’ Opening Night affair vs the Celtics will be a difficult one. Boston made the NBA Finals last year and they feature no shortage of talent. They were forced to deal with the Ime Udoka drama over the offseason, but they are looking to move past that distraction.

This game has plenty of stars on the court. Joel Embiid and James Harden highlight the Sixers’ best, while Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown make up a dynamic duo for the Celtics.

Jaylen Brown opted for a slightly different look than James Harden ahead of Opening Night, per NBA.

😎 Cool. Calm. Collected. Jaylen Brown is READY 🏀 #KiaTipOff22 7:30 PM ET on TNT pic.twitter.com/9TJJAE4L4r — NBA (@NBA) October 18, 2022

Brown may win in the style game, but Harden will look to get the job done on the court.