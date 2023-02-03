When the reserves for the 2023 NBA All-Star game were announced on Thursday, and there were certainly a few glaring absences. Probably the biggest and most notable name that was left off the team when the NBA’s 30 head coaches voted on the reserves was Philadelphia 76ers star James Harden. While Harden’s Sixers teammate Joel Embiid, who had his own criticism of the All-Star process this week, spoke out on Harden’s behalf, Harden himself took to social media to express his thoughts on not being selected to the All-Star team.

It’s hard to argue with James Harden in it being very disrespectful that he was left off the NBA All-Star team. Harden did miss several games earlier this season with a foot injury, but he’s been back in the lineup since the beginning of December and has been one of the key reasons why the Sixers have surged in the Eastern Conference standings. When Harden returned to the lineup on Dec. 5, the Sixers were 12-12. They then proceeded to rattle off eight straight wins and have gone 21-5 since then.

On the season, Harden has been averaging 21.4 points per game, 6.4 rebounds and 11.0 assists while shooting 44.9 percent from the field and 39.4 percent from the three-point line. His numbers this season are very similar to the numbers he put up last season when he was selected to the All-Star game. Harden not being named to the All-Star team this season will snap his streak of ten consecutive All-Star appearances going back to the 2012-13 season which was his first with the Houston Rockets.