Philadelphia 76ers star guard James Harden asked the Sixers for a trade out of Philadelphia back in late June. More than two weeks removed from Harden's trade request, though, and the Sixers have yet to grant Harden his wish. Maybe part of the reason why he's still a Sixers is that the trade market for Harden doesn't seem to be as robust as he would like it to be. Three teams — the Miami Heat, New York Knicks, and Los Angeles Clippers — have been linked to him, but considering Harden will be a free agent next summer, it's unclear how many assets those teams will give up in exchange for him.

NBA analyst Jay Williams hopped on ESPN's First Take on Thursday and dropped a fiery take in support of James Harden, per a tweet from First Take's official Twitter account. He believes Harden should feel disrespected by the lack of trade interest he's garnering:

“I think the question is, should he feel disrespected? And my answer would be, you're damn right… due to the fact that the market has shrunk on the attention around James Harden, he better feel disrespected.”

.@RealJayWilliams says James Harden is "damn right" to feel disrespected by the 76ers 😳 pic.twitter.com/G7arxRvmrb — First Take (@FirstTake) July 13, 2023

James Harden, 33, has played 14 years in the NBA and two as a member of the storied Sixers franchise. He averaged 21.0 points, 6.1 rebounds, 10.7 assists, 1.2 steals, 0.5 blocks, 3.4 turnovers, and 1.9 personal fouls per game across 58 appearances during the 2022-23 regular season (all starts).

The former Arizona State star shot the ball with impressive efficiency from behind the three-point line in the 2022-23 campaign — Harden's 38.5% three-point percentage was the second-highest of his pro career.