Loves Arsenal and the Los Angeles Clippers, so his loyalty can never be questioned. This guy has been through enough sports trauma for one lifetime.

In the NBA, it’s never too early to speculate about the future. During this past season alone, even with the Philadelphia 76ers in the midst of a strong midseason run, many credible reporters, such as ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski, linked James Harden to a potential return to the Houston Rockets during his expected foray into free agency in July. But now, with the Sixers bowing out of the playoffs in excruciating fashion once more, it’s no surprise at all to see the noise regarding this potential move grow louder and louder as we draw nearer to the start of the offseason.

According to the latest odds on BetOnline the Houston Rockets, Harden’s old team, have emerged as the betting favorites to land James Harden in free agency in the event that he leaves the Sixers. The Rockets are the overwhelming favorites, at -200, while the Los Angeles Clippers and Dallas Mavericks rank second and third with +700 and +800 odds, respectively. To add, Wojnarowski added on ESPN’s Get Up that there’s a “very real possibility” of a Harden and Rockets reunion.

.@wojespn says there's "a very real possibility" that James Harden returns to Houston 👀 "If [the Rockets] win the lottery … and they're the ones who can draft Victor Wembanyama, my sense is that would not necessarily change the Rockets' intentions to pursue James Harden." pic.twitter.com/TvIXpkYxD3 — Get Up (@GetUpESPN) May 15, 2023

Where there’s smoke, there’s fire, and over the past few months, there’s been plenty of smoke regarding a potential return for James Harden to the franchise where he broke out as an All-NBA caliber player. It may not be the basketball fit that makes the most sense, given that Harden is already 33 years old and his time as an elite player is running out. One would think that Harden would prioritize signing with a championship caliber team.

Nevertheless, it’s clear that Harden has built roots in Houston, and that his relationship with the franchise remains strong. The problem is that the Rockets are a ways away from contention, and adding Harden in his current state — an All-Star level player, but not nearly good enough on his own to lead a team to championship heights anymore — may not be the shrewdest use of cap space.

At the end of the day, this is all speculation, although one would admit that the links between the two sides are growing stronger than ever. Only time will tell what move Harden will make as he proceeds deeper into his illustrious career.