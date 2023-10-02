The 2023 NBA offseason was a rocky one for the Philadelphia 76ers. While the James Harden trade saga dominated headlines, there were also concerns that Joel Embiid could be looking to force a move if things don't get any better in Philly soon. Embiid showed up for the Sixers media day, though, and took a moment to address a recent cryptic tweet that caught fans' attention.

There have been lots of big moves made this offseason, with the most recent of the bunch involving Damian Lillard getting sent to the Milwaukee Bucks, and Jrue Holiday landing with the Boston Celtics. Both of these teams are big competitors for Philadelphia, and the moves drew a strange tweet from Embiid, noting that this had been a fun offseason. Nobody really knew what that meant, but Embiid ensured folks that the tweet wasn't something that they should be looking into too much.

Via Tim Bontemps:

“Joel Embiid says his tweet was referring to him thinking it was fun seeing teams get better around the NBA and fans getting into it with each other as a result. He said he enjoyed his personal time this summer, too, calling it an ‘A+ summer.' Embiid got married this summer.”

Given the amount of speculation surrounding Embiid, every move he makes is going to be monitored, and that's true even with his tweeting activity. However, he made sure to let everyone know that his strange tweet was nothing to be concerned about, and he is looking forward to the upcoming campaign with the Sixers.