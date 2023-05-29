Angelo Guinhawa is a basketball and soccer/football editor/writer. He uses his background in digital marketing to make sure you get to read his work. He has previously worked for FOX Sports PH and a number of reputable sports media outlets. If he's not writing or watching sports, he's likely scouring online for his next NBA card purchase.

It looks like Philadelphia 76ers big man Joel Embiid will now have more chances to tell Nick Nurse to “stop b**ching” … or not.

After the Sixers decided to hire Nurse to be Doc Rivers’ replacement as their head coach, an old video of Embiid quickly went viral. In the said clip, Embiid was recalling his heated exchange with the then-Toronto Raptors coach during Game 2 of their 2022 playoff series. When asked about his conversations with Nurse, the Philly superstar said that he told him to “stop b**ching about calls.”

Fans can’t help but talk about it since they’ll now be on the same side over a year later.

"He's a great coach. I've always been a big fan, but I told him, respectfully, to stop b*tching about calls. I saw what he said last game." Joel Embiid on what he told Nick Nurse in last year's playoffs. He is now the new head coach of the Sixers 👀pic.twitter.com/7SI0Rdme5D — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPointsApp) May 29, 2023

Live and breathe the NBA? 🚨 Get viral NBA graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

Making things even more interesting, a lot of fans now the pain that Nick Nurse has brought Embiid in the past. Who could forget how Nurse guided the Raptors to the NBA title back in 2019? They went through the Sixers in the Conference Semifinals that year, and they really sent home Philly in Game 7 via a heartbreaking buzzer-beater by Kawhi Leonard. That moment even gave birth to the Joel Embiid crying meme!

How the partnership between Nick Nurse, Embiid and the Sixers develop will surely be intriguing to watch over the next few months. Of course even with their history, it’s unlikely that it will be an issue as they look to transform the franchise into a contender. However, there’s a good chance there will be some heated moments as well considering how vocal both Nurse and Embiid are.

Whatever the case may be, the Sixers definitely took a big move with the Nurse hire.