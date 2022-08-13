Furkan Korkmaz can get buckets. Philadelphia 76ers fans know that on his best nights, the Turkish shooting guard can light it up from downtown.

He certainly showed that off in his national team’s latest exhibition game against a Slovenia team bannered by Luka Doncic and Goran Dragic. The Sixers guard poured in a game-high 33 points and was pulling off his best Stephen Curry impression with five threes all in emphatic fashion.

Korkmaz even sank a tough off-balance floated at regulation time expired to send the game to overtime:

The fact that Furkan Korkmaz is a relatively limited player the NBA just goes to show the level of talent in the league, where on the world stage he’s a premier scoring threat capable of dropping 30 and making clutch baskets. He did once score 65 points two-game span a few seasons back to lead the Sixers to back-to-back wins, but he’s never eclipsed that plateau otherwise.

His Slovenian rivals, however, were not to be denied as Goran Dragic sank the go-ahead three-pointer in overtime to steal the win from the relentless Turkey side. Dragic finished with 28 points while Luka Doncic had 23 points and 10 rebounds on the night.

Joel Embiid had another MVP-level season last year, finishing with the second-best individual run for the 2021-22 campaign. All that’s lacking is a stronger supporting cast around him and James Harden. If Furkan Korkmaz can channel this side of his play more often, perhaps he can step in to the Seth Curry role and become the deadeye they truly need.