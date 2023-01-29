Joel Embiid made headlines this week when he was snubbed as a starter for the NBA All-Star game. Embiid has been turning in an MVP caliber season and has emerged as one of the most dominant forces in today’s game. His omission from the All-Star starting lineup caused plenty of reactions from fellow players to fans on social media. He continued his stellar play on Saturday in a major win against the Nikola Jokic and the Denver Nuggets with 47 points and 18 rebounds. Those numbers gave him his 33rd game of at least 40 points and ten rebounds. As per ESPN’s Stats&Info page, Embiid is now tied with Michael Jordan for second most 40 point and ten rebound games since the NBA and ABA merged ahead of the 1976-77 season.

Joel Embiid had his 33rd career 40-point, 10-rebound game Saturday. The only player with more since the NBA and ABA merged in 1976-77? Shaquille O'Neal, who had 43 of them. Michael Jordan also had 33. pic.twitter.com/ot7wK2ViIf — ESPN Stats & Info (@ESPNStatsInfo) January 28, 2023

The only player that has more 40 point and ten rebound games than Joel Embiid and Michael Jordan is Shaquille O’Neal who has 43. Coming into Saturday’s game, Embiid was putting up a career-high 33.4 points per game, 9.8 rebounds, 4.1 assists, 1.1 steals and 1.7 blocked shots while shooting 53.2 percent from the field and 34.5 percent from the three-point line. He is leading the league in scoring for the second-straight season.

Not only has Embiid become a dominant force on the offensive end, but he is one of the league’s best defensive players as well. Behind Embiid, the Sixers are among one of the best defensive teams in the NBA. They are 4th in opponents points per game at 110.7 and 6th in defensive rating at 112.0. The Sixers are currently 32-16 and are only two games back of the Boston Celtics for the top seed in the Eastern Conference.