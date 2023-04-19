Colin Gallant has been writing about sports since covering the local high school teams as a freshman in Ontario, Canada over a decade ago. He has a Masters degree in journalism, a passion for all sports, especially hockey, and a laser focus on winning more fantasy championships. He joined ClutchPoints in 2022.

Phoenix Suns superstar Kevin Durant believes that Sixers’ Joel Embiid deserves to be the NBA’s Most Valuable Player this season, he told Eddie Gonzalez on the latest episode of The ETCS on Wednesday.

“Joel Embiid…he was my pick last year too,” Durant told Gonzalez. “It ain’t even just defensively to me. He’s just dominant. He’s just flat out dominant. Unstoppable.”

Durant isn’t the only person who thinks Embiid should win the NBA’s most prestigious individual award, either. In an anonymous player poll conducted by The Athletic’s Sam Amick and Josh Robbins, Embiid received 50 percent of the 102 votes for MVP.

“I think it’s not like he [needs] sympathy for never getting one, but he’s playing at a dominant level, the last two years has been an insane level, like come on man,” Durant explained.

“What more does he have to do to become MVP, and they’re winning basketball games too. He should experience what it’s like to win MVP. Everybody should if you’re at that level of Joel Embiid.”

The NBA officially announced Embiid, Denver Nuggets’ Nikola Jokic and Milwaukee Bucks’ Giannis Antetokounmpo as the three finalists for the 2022-23 MVP award this week. The winner will be named during postseason coverage at the end of the week.

It’s certainly shaping up to be one of the closest MVP races in NBA history, and the tightest since Steve Nash beat Shaquille O’Neal by 34 points in 2004-05, per Bleacher Report.

“I didn’t wanna pick cause I knew I’m gonna get Jokic fans on my timeline and Giannis fans I know for sure gonna be on my a**,” Kevin Durant laughed. “But Joel is my guy.”