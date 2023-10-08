Team USA's debacle at the 2023 FIBA World Cup had a ripple effect similar to when they finished with a bronze medal at the 2004 Olympics. Multiple big name NBA stars have already affirmed their commitment to playing for Team USA at the upcoming 2024 Olympics. One of those players who will suit up for Team USA at the 2024 Olympics is Philadelphia 76ers star Joel Embiid. Joel Embiid has become a perennial MVP candidate for the Sixers and had been weighing whether or not to play for Team USA or France. Recently, Sixers head coach Nick Nurse gave his stamp of approval for Embiid playing for Team USA as per Ky Carlin of Sixers Wire.

“I think it's awesome. I'm a big international – I've coached a lot of international basketball and, obviously he's going in there in a great competition next year in a great city, but I think that just from my time being with guys is, it's usually really good leading into the next season,” Nurse said. “It really usually helps guys, right? Because it's a little different style of conditioning, high-level play, decision making all that stuff. I think it always helps guys going into the next season. So it's awesome. Good for him.”

Joel Embiid will certainly add an element of size that Team USA was lacking during the FIBA World Cup. This past season for the Sixers, Joel Embiid averaged a career-high and league-leading 33.1 points per game, 10.2 rebounds, 4.2 assists, 1.0 steals and 1.7 blocked shots while shooting 54.8 percent from the field and 33 percent from three-point range.