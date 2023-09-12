With the FIBA World Cup now over, the focus turns to the 2024 Olympics in Paris, where Team USA basketball appears to be building a ridiculously strong roster in order to take home gold. With LeBron James recruiting numerous NBA superstars to join him next summer, the Americans have opened up as a massive favorite to win the tournament with -200 odds at BetOnline. Find the list of several potential contenders below:

USA -200

Serbia +400

Canada +600

France +800

Germany +900

Australia +1400

Spain +1600

Slovenia +2000

Not a surprise by any means to see Team USA at the top. Kevin Durant, Stephen Curry, Damian Lillard, Anthony Davis, and De'Aaron Fox are all reportedly interested in joining The King to build a squad that should win gold with ease.

Second on the list is Serbia, who just lost to Germany in the final of the World Cup. They don't have a ton of NBA players but if Nikola Jokic did suit up, it would make a big difference. The Serbs' roster consists of tons of quality EuroLeague talent, though.

Canada meanwhile just announced itself on the world stage, beating the States in the third-place game in overtime. Shai Gilgeous-Alexander is a legitimate superstar while the likes of Dillon Brooks, RJ Barrett, Lu Dort, and Kelly Olynyk are all solid. It's hard to imagine the Canadians keeping up with the US if Bron and Co. play, though.

The last time James played for Team USA was back in 2012. He appears serious about Paris and it's pretty clear that he and other stars weren't too happy seeing their country struggle in the FIBA World Cup.