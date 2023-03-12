Angelo Guinhawa is a basketball and soccer/football editor/writer. He uses his background in digital marketing to make sure you get to read his work. He has previously worked for FOX Sports PH and a number of reputable sports media outlets. If he's not writing or watching sports, he's likely scouring online for his next NBA card purchase.

Denver Nuggets superstar Nikola Jokic is getting trolled big time after what many assume is his attempt to be like Philadelphia 76ers big man Joel Embiid.

On Sunday against the Brooklyn Nets, Jokic had the chance to win the game for the Nuggets. With Brooklyn up 121-120 with less than 10 seconds left, the Joker tried to deliver the game-winner with a spin move and his patented Sombor Shuffle. It certainly reminded fans of Embiid’s clutch bucket against the Portland Trail Blazers, during which the Sixers center put his team up by one with 1.1 second left with a spin move and a fadeaway.

Unfortunately for Jokic, he missed his shot and Embiid drained his.

Naturally, it prompted Sixers fans to mock Nikola Jokic and accuse him of trying to imitate Joel Embiid, though to no avail. JoJo’s bucket propelled him to the top of the MVP conversation, so many thought the Serbian was attempting to turn the focus on him once again.

Live and breathe the NBA? 🚨 Get viral NBA graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

“He thought he was Embiid,” a commenter wrote. Another one said, “I know a guy who hit game winner fading away.”

A third Jokic hater said, “LMAO Jokic missed two back-to-back game winners. The difference between Embiid and Jokic. Tough scene for Jokic fanboys. One can 360 fade over a double, the other horribly bricks back-to-back fadeaways. 3 straight Ls to rebuilding teams. Another 130 points given up. Lmaoooooo.”

Others couldn’t help but question Jokic’s shot selection as well, especially since there was some time left and he was doubled, so one teammate was bound to be free.

“He shouldn’t take the last shot anyways. The ball should be in Murray’s hands whether it’s a P&R with Jokic or an iso. Wild how they completely went away from what worked in the bubble. High P&R w[ith] Murray as ball handler. Only 28 mins too? Weird,” another Twitter user said.

While Nikola Jokic certainly wouldn’t care about the Joel Embiid trolling he’s getting, he’ll definitely be concerned by the Nuggets’ three-game skid