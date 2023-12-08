Patrick Beverley said that Sixers center Joel Embiid is one of the most dominant players he has ever played with.

PHILADELPHIA — Joel Embiid's dominance has continued as he again leads the NBA in scoring and has the Philadelphia 76ers playing very good basketball. Patrick Beverley is loving what he sees from the Sixers center, especially now that he's a teammate of his.

Marcus Morris Sr. is in his 13th NBA season (and first with the Sixers). He said that Embiid is the best player he has ever played with. Similarly, Beverley is in his 12th season and first in Philly. After the team's shootaround, he explained that Embiid ranks very highly among the other stars he has been teammates with.

“I mean, like I said earlier in the season, you think you've played with great players before, until you play with Joel.” Beverley said. “And obviously, I've played with a ton of bigs – a ton of players, period. Kawhi [Leonard], James Harden, Karl-Anthony Towns, Anthony Edwards. I mean, a lot of really, really, really, really good players.

“But Joel brings a different aspect to the game,” the Sixers guard continued. “He's so dominant. He doesn't rely on his jump shot a ton. [If] it's not going in, he knows how to get to the free-throw line. So, he's probably one of the most dominant players I ever played with.”

Beverley, like Morris, has played with Leonard and Paul George on the Los Angeles Clippers and Harden on the Houston Rockets. He also played with the star duo of the Minnesota Timberwolves and thinks the world of Edwards, in particular. But like the other players who have played with Embiid, he thinks extremely highly of his talent.

Embiid is currently putting up stats that exceed his MVP season. Playing roughly the same amount of minutes per game, he is again leading the league with 33.1 points per game (though on 51.1 percent field-goal shooting instead of 54.8 percent) and has upped his rebounds per game to 11.4 and assists per game to a career-best 6.6. He is also averaging a career-high 3.4 offensive rebounds per game.