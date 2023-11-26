Patrick Beverley finds evidence to prove his worth for the Sixers, and he's not shy about letting his haters know about it.

Philadelphia 76ers guard Patrick Beverley is not one to let disrespect go past him. So, when he got ahold of a stat that helps prove his worth to the Sixers despite haters saying he contributes barely anything to the team, the veteran did was he was supposed to: slap his haters with a reality check.

Shortly after the Sixers' 127-123 victory over Chet Holmgren and the Oklahoma City Thunder on the road Saturday night, Beverley hopped on X (formerly Twitter) and shared some stats that underscore his value to Philadelphia, particularly on the defensive side of the floor.

“🤫 they say I be running around,” Beverley said to caption the following trivia from NBA World:

“Players are shooting 40-106 (37.7%) from the field & 11-39 (28.2%) from three when guarded by Patrick Beverley this season.”

For what it's worth, the 25-year-old Beverley played 21 minutes in the Thunder game and finished with six points, four rebounds, and four assists, while coming up with a plus/minus of minus-10 — tied with Marcus Morris Sr. for worst among Sixers players in that contest.

The Sixers knew what they were getting with Beverley when they signed him to a one-year, $3.2 million contract back in the summer, and that's a defensive-minded, ultra-competitive backcourt piece, whose mentality and aggressive ways can help set the tone on the floor for the team.

If Beverley needs more to silence his haters, he can also bring up the fact that opponents are shooting 4.0 percent and 6.1 percent worse from behind the arc when he's on the floor.